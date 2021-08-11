Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Economy-linked stocks boost Dow to new highs as inflation growth slows

08/11/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by data showing that growth in inflation appeared to have peaked, while economically sensitive stocks gained on the passing of a large infrastructure bill.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors rose after the Labor Department said the consumer price index increased 0.5% last month after climbing 0.9% in June, calming some fears of early monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Inflation has dictated market moves in the past few months, with investors fearing higher price pressures could force the Fed to pare back its ultra-loose accommodative stance sooner than expected.

"One of the few fears that investors seem to have is that interest rates will rise very quickly and maybe the only trigger for that is very high inflation numbers," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"That number didn't come out as high as people feared, and they decided that it takes away one more risk to the market of rapidly escalating interest rates, at least for now."

After the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package on Tuesday, an additional $3.5 trillion investment plan to fight climate change and poverty is now on the cards, but faces stiff resistance from Republicans.

Equipment makers Caterpillar Inc and Deere & Co, construction materials supplier Vulcan Materials Co and steelmaker Nucor Corp rose between 2.1% and 2.7%, adding to sharp gains from the previous session on hopes of benefiting from infrastructure projects.

The biggest gainers among the major S&P sectors were utilities, materials and industrials.

Financial and consumer staples shares also scaled new peaks.

At 12:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 179.83 points, or 0.51%, at 35,444.50.

The S&P 500 was up 3.25 points, or 0.07%, at 4,440.00 after hitting an intraday record high earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 65.40 points, or 0.44%, at 14,722.69, dragged down by Moderna Inc and heavyweight tech-heavy growth names Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com.

Technology stocks were pressured by ten-year Treasury yields, which climbed for the sixth straight session amid optimism about a stronger economic reopening. [US/]

Rate-sensitive banking stocks were up 1.4%.

NortonLifeLock Inc gained 8.5% after the cybersecurity company agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast for up to $8.6 billion.

Coinbase Global Inc rose 5.4% after the cryptocurrency exchange beat market estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by a near 38% jump in trading volumes on a sequential basis.

Virgin Galactic slid 14% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight", pointing to a prolonged period of no flights.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 45 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 92 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed and Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.94% 3289.8 Delayed Quote.1.96%
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. -3.50% 133.3 Delayed Quote.59.98%
AVAST PLC 3.10% 586 Delayed Quote.5.75%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 5.64% 284.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 35461.26 Delayed Quote.14.69%
FACEBOOK INC -0.37% 359.9435 Delayed Quote.32.20%
MODERNA, INC. -16.22% 381.001 Delayed Quote.337.22%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 8.63% 26.235 Delayed Quote.16.22%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.62% 196.07 Delayed Quote.52.71%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:05pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US 10-Year High Yield 1.34% vs 1.371% Previous; Bid/Cover 2.65 v..
MT
12:57pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Aug 5
DJ
12:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Economy-linked stocks boost Dow to new highs as inf..
RE
12:47pIntel Taps Verizon HR Executive Christy Pambianchi as Chief People Officer
DJ
12:34pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 4206.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 3649.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 6857.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Modestly Higher as Nasdaq..
MT
12:33pDAX Ends 0.35% Higher at 15826.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.42% Higher at 474.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:03pCISCO : Accenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack
RE
12:47pIntel Taps Verizon HR Executive Christy Pambianchi as Chief People Officer
DJ
12:45pCHEVRON : Bapco Awards the Largest Catalyst Management Agreement in its History ..
AQ
12:26pCISCO : Recapping Cisco Secure at Black Hat USA 2021
PU
12:26pCISCO : What's your IoT/OT security profile? Answer 8 questions to improve your ..
PU
12:16pMICROSOFT : Samsung expands partnership with Microsoft to include apps tailored ..
PU
12:06pINTEL : Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People..
BU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR INC. 221.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.26%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 49.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.97%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 336.42 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.49%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 161.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.27%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 412.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.21%
NIKE, INC. 171.7 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 410.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.37%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 241.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.82%
VISA 235.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.09%
Heatmap :