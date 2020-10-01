FACTBOX-From hungry squirrels to cyberattacks, exchange outages roil markets

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Trading on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange was brought to a standstill by a hardware
failure on Thursday, in the worst-ever outage for the world's
third-largest equity market.
Exchange outages, caused by software and hardware glitches,
cyberattacks, and even hungry squirrels, have roiled markets and
shaken investor confidence for decades, as trading has moved
from the floors and pits of bourses to electronic systems that
match trades at nearly the speed of light.
Here are some of the major outages:
Aug. 28: New Zealand's stock exchange resumed
trading after four consecutive days of disruptions in the wake
of cyberattacks.
July 1: A software glitch temporarily shut down trading on
Germany's electronic trading platform Xetra, managed by Deutsche
Boerse. It was the second time the system went down
since April.
May 8: The Moscow Exchange suspended stock trading for 42
minutes because of a software error.
Feb. 27: TMX Group Ltd, Canada's biggest stock
exchange operator, had its second outage in less than two years,
when a hardware failure caused problems with order entries,
resulting in the shutdown of trading across three local bourses
for nearly two hours.
November 1, 2019: Nasdaq Inc's Nordic and Baltic
stock markets were halted by technical problems twice in one day
due to exchange connectivity problems.
September 5, 2019: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
suspended derivatives trading for the afternoon due to
a software bug that led to connectivity issues on the Hong Kong
Futures Automatic Trading System.
August 16, 2019: A software issue delayed the start of
trading on the UK blue chip FTSE 100 and midcap
stock indexes for almost two hours in what was the longest
outage at the London Stock Exchange in eight years.
April 25, 2018: Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New
York Stock Exchange (NYSE) suspended trading in five stocks,
including Amazon and Alphabet, for part of the day due to a
technical glitch involving trade reporting.
July 14, 2016: The Singapore Exchange Ltd
suspended securities trading for the last half of the day due to
duplicate trade confirmation messages being generated.
July 8, 2015: The NYSE was forced to suspend trading for
several hours due to an internal technical issue.
March 31, 2015: ICE's NYSE Arca had a technical glitch that
resulted in some of the most popular exchange-traded funds being
temporarily unavailable for trading and some investors paying
more for stocks than they otherwise may have.
Aug. 22, 2013: Trading in all Nasdaq-listed stocks was
halted for several hours after a software glitch caused
connectivity issues to an industry data feed. The shutdown
prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to summon
Wall Street leaders to hash out a plan to improve market
stability. In November 2014, the SEC passed a new rule that said
exchanges must establish and enforce policies to ensure their
systems are resilient and secure.
May 18, 2012: Facebook Inc's $16 billion initial
public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange was marred by
technical glitches that resulted in a delayed opening and many
traders being left in the dark for hours as to which trades had
gone through, leading to substantial losses at several firms.
March 23, 2012: Bats Global Markets, which was later bought
by Cboe Global Markets, was forced to cancel its IPO on
its own exchange after a series of glitches caused by a software
bug.
May 6, 2010: Unsettled market conditions combined with a
massive, aggressive sell order for a popular futures security
triggered a "flash crash" that sent the Dow Jones industrial
average plunging over 1,000 points, temporarily wiping
out nearly $1 trillion in market value.
August 2, 1994: A squirrel chewed through a power line in
Turnbull, Connecticut, where Nasdaq used to keep its servers and
the exchange's backup power system failed to kick in, leading to
a more than half an hour outage. A similar incident happened on
Dec. 9, 1987, when a squirrel chewed through a power cable in
Turnbull set off a sequence of events that shutdown trading on
the Nasdaq for nearly an hour and a half.
