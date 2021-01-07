Factbox-Benchmark index providers remove Chinese firms after U.S. investment ban

Their removal affects billions of dollars in exchange traded funds and other passive investments tracking benchmark indexes, and investors relying on NYSE listing to boost liquidity.

Here is an overview of the actions of the NYSE and index companies MSCI Inc, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices so far:

WHAT HAPPENED?

* A Nov. 11 executive order from the White House https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-addressing-threat-securities-investments-finance-communist-chinese-military-companies banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies on a Defense Department list https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy after Nov. 11, 2021.

* There are 35 firms on the list and the Defense Department says they have links to the Chinese military, an assertion many of the companies deny and which China's government has said lacks evidence.

* Subsidiaries with similar names to companies on the list are covered by the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury said on Jan. 6 https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/faqs/864.

RESPONSE SO FAR

* Twenty four of the affected companies had affiliates listed on major exchanges in December, according to the U.S. State Department https://www.state.gov/u-s-investors-are-funding-malign-prc-companies-on-major-indices.

* The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts of three Chinese telecom firms.

* A total of 15 different companies have been or will be removed from equity indexes. MSCI has removed nine, S&P DJI 13 and FTSE Russell 11.

* S&P DJI removed 18 companies from bond indexes. FTSE has not removed any securities from fixed income indexes.

* Affected indexes include global benchmarks as well as China indexes such as the FTSE China A50 and China 50. MSCI said deletions amounted to 1.13% of its popular China All Shares investable market index by value.

* Index makers have so far refrained from removing some subsidiaries, and still include the Hong Kong listed entities of CNOOC Ltd and China Mobile Ltd.

* MSCI deletions took effect on Jan. 5. FTSE & S&P DJI equity deletions occurred on Dec. 21, except for SMIC, Nanjing Panda Electronics, China United Network Communications and Hikvision, which FTSE removed on Jan. 7. S&P DJI fixed income deletions occurred on Jan. 1 and it will delete the telecom ADRs when they are delisted in New York on Jan. 11.

* MSCI and FTSE Russell removed only A-share, or mainland, and H-share, or Hong Kong, listings. S&P DJI also deleted some U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). FTSE Russell indexes do not include ADRs.

* Investors are waiting for further details from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the enforcement agency of the U.S. Treasury, which may prompt further deletions.

Here is a table listing the affected companies, their stock tickers and the actions of the index providers:

Company MSCI FTSE Russell S&P Dow Jones

Indices

Semiconductor Removed Removed Hong Removed

Manufacturing mainland and Kong listing mainland and

International Hong Kong Hong Kong

Corp, listings listings and

ADR

Hangzhou Removed Removed Removed

Hikvision mainland mainland mainland

Digital listing listing listing

Technology Co

Ltd

China Removed Removed Removed

Communications mainland and mainland and mainland and

Construction Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong

Company, listings listings listings and

ADR

China Spacesat Removed Removed Removed

mainland mainland mainland

listing listing listing

China Railway Removed Removed Removed

Construction mainland and mainland and mainland and

Corporation, Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong

listings listings listings and

ADR

CRRC Corp, Removed Removed Removed

mainland and mainland and mainland and

Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong

listings listings listings

Dawning Removed Removed Removed

Information mainland mainland mainland

Industry Co listings listings listing

China Nuclear Removed Removed

Engineering & mainland mainland

Construction listing listing

Corporation

China National Removed Removed

Chemical mainland mainland

Engineering Co. listing listing

Ltd.

Nanjing Panda Removed Removed

Electronics Co mainland mainland

Ltd listing listing

China United Removed Removed

Network mainland mainland

Communications listing listing

Ltd

China State Removed Hong

Construction Kong listing

International and ADR

Holdings Ltd

China Mobile Ltd Removed ADR

China Telecom Removed ADR

Corp Ltd

China Unicom Removed ADR

Hong Kong Ltd

S&P Dow Jones Indices will also delete bonds issued by the following companies' from its fixed income indexes:

Company Issuer RIC

China Communications Construction Co Ltd

China Nuclear Engineering & Construction

Corp

CRRC Corp Ltd

Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Corp (SMIC)

China Railway Construction Corp Ltd

China National Chemical Engineering Group

Corp Ltd

Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp Ltd

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp

China Electronics Corp

China Electronics Technology Group Corp

China General Nuclear Power Corp

China National Chemical Corp Ltd

China National Nuclear Corp

China Shipbuilding Industry Corp Ltd

China South Industries Group Co Ltd

China State Shipbuilding Corp Ltd

China Three Gorges Group

