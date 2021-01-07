Factbox-Benchmark index providers remove Chinese firms after U.S. investment ban

Their removal affects billions of dollars in exchange traded funds and other passive investments tracking benchmark indexes, and investors relying on NYSE listing to boost liquidity.
Here is an overview of the actions of the NYSE and index companies MSCI Inc, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones Indices so far:
WHAT HAPPENED?
* A Nov. 11 executive order from the White House https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-addressing-threat-securities-investments-finance-communist-chinese-military-companies banned Americans from investing in Chinese companies on a Defense Department list https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Releases/Release/Article/2434513/dod-releases-list-of-additional-companies-in-accordance-with-section-1237-of-fy after Nov. 11, 2021.
* There are 35 firms on the list and the Defense Department says they have links to the Chinese military, an assertion many of the companies deny and which China's government has said lacks evidence.
* Subsidiaries with similar names to companies on the list are covered by the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury said on Jan. 6 https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/financial-sanctions/faqs/864.
RESPONSE SO FAR
* Twenty four of the affected companies had affiliates listed on major exchanges in December, according to the U.S. State Department https://www.state.gov/u-s-investors-are-funding-malign-prc-companies-on-major-indices.
* The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will delist U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts of three Chinese telecom firms.
* A total of 15 different companies have been or will be removed from equity indexes. MSCI has removed nine, S&P DJI 13 and FTSE Russell 11.
* S&P DJI removed 18 companies from bond indexes. FTSE has not removed any securities from fixed income indexes.
* Affected indexes include global benchmarks as well as China indexes such as the FTSE China A50 and China 50. MSCI said deletions amounted to 1.13% of its popular China All Shares investable market index by value.
* Index makers have so far refrained from removing some subsidiaries, and still include the Hong Kong listed entities of CNOOC Ltd and China Mobile Ltd.
* MSCI deletions took effect on Jan. 5. FTSE & S&P DJI equity deletions occurred on Dec. 21, except for SMIC, Nanjing Panda Electronics, China United Network Communications and Hikvision, which FTSE removed on Jan. 7. S&P DJI fixed income deletions occurred on Jan. 1 and it will delete the telecom ADRs when they are delisted in New York on Jan. 11.
* MSCI and FTSE Russell removed only A-share, or mainland, and H-share, or Hong Kong, listings. S&P DJI also deleted some U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts (ADRs). FTSE Russell indexes do not include ADRs.
* Investors are waiting for further details from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the enforcement agency of the U.S. Treasury, which may prompt further deletions.
Here is a table listing the affected companies, their stock tickers and the actions of the index providers:
Company MSCI FTSE Russell S&P Dow Jones
Indices
Semiconductor Removed Removed Hong Removed
Manufacturing mainland and Kong listing mainland and
International Hong Kong Hong Kong
Corp, listings listings and
ADR
Hangzhou Removed Removed Removed
Hikvision mainland mainland mainland
Digital listing listing listing
Technology Co
Ltd
China Removed Removed Removed
Communications mainland and mainland and mainland and
Construction Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong
Company, listings listings listings and
ADR
China Spacesat Removed Removed Removed
mainland mainland mainland
listing listing listing
China Railway Removed Removed Removed
Construction mainland and mainland and mainland and
Corporation, Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong
listings listings listings and
ADR
CRRC Corp, Removed Removed Removed
mainland and mainland and mainland and
Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong
listings listings listings
Dawning Removed Removed Removed
Information mainland mainland mainland
Industry Co listings listings listing
China Nuclear Removed Removed
Engineering & mainland mainland
Construction listing listing
Corporation
China National Removed Removed
Chemical mainland mainland
Engineering Co. listing listing
Ltd.
Nanjing Panda Removed Removed
Electronics Co mainland mainland
Ltd listing listing
China United Removed Removed
Network mainland mainland
Communications listing listing
Ltd
China State Removed Hong
Construction Kong listing
International and ADR
Holdings Ltd
China Mobile Ltd Removed ADR
China Telecom Removed ADR
Corp Ltd
China Unicom Removed ADR
Hong Kong Ltd
S&P Dow Jones Indices will also delete bonds issued by the following companies' from its fixed income indexes:
Company Issuer RIC
China Communications Construction Co Ltd
China Nuclear Engineering & Construction
Corp
CRRC Corp Ltd
Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corp (SMIC)
China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
China National Chemical Engineering Group
Corp Ltd
Aviation Industry Corporation of China Ltd
China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp Ltd
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp
China Electronics Corp
China Electronics Technology Group Corp
China General Nuclear Power Corp
China National Chemical Corp Ltd
China National Nuclear Corp
China Shipbuilding Industry Corp Ltd
China South Industries Group Co Ltd
China State Shipbuilding Corp Ltd
China Three Gorges Group
(Compiled by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and Subhranshu Sahu)