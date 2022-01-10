Log in
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Factbox-How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas
RE
06:08aWall Street Steady Pre-Bell, Europe Edges Down, Asia Uneven
MT
01/07US Stocks Drop for 4th Straight Day Friday as Job Gains Slow, Bond Yields Set 2-Year High
MT
Factbox-How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas

01/10/2022 | 06:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: People carry shopping bags as they look for bargains in the traditional Boxing Day sales in Liverpool

(Reuters) - British retailers are adding up the takings from a second Christmas in the shadow of the coronavirus, with rising inflation another cloud on the horizon.

The following is a summary of what major retailers have said so far about their performance over the holiday season, with big names such as Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer due to report this week.

NEXT

Next raised its full-year profit outlook for a fifth time in 10 months on Jan. 6 after beating guidance for sales in the run-up to Christmas, boosted by an unexpected revival in demand for adult formal and occasionwear.

GREGGS

The food-to-go retailer said on Jan. 6 it anticipates its full-year outcome would be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, after reporting a 0.8% rise in like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter compared to two years ago.

B&M

B&M European Value Retail SA forecast annual profit ahead of estimates, following the discount retailer's decision to take delivery of imported stock earlier than usual.

ALDI UK

The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday its Christmas performance was boosted by record sales of its premium range and strong demand for beer, wine and spirits, with its sales up 8.1% versus 2019.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.01% 36231.66 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
GREGGS PLC -2.78% 2976.92 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.53% 279.6 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 1.29% 260.3 Delayed Quote.10.89%
NEXT PLC -0.77% 7740 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
TESCO PLC 0.95% 291.83 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
