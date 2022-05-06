Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  DJ Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05/06 01:24:01 pm EDT
32845.16 PTS   -0.46%
Factbox-New U.S. stock listings fail to impress in turbulent 2022

05/06/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Eye care company Bausch + Lomb's decision to price its initial public offering below range dashed the hopes of a revival in the market for news issues as inflation and geopolitical uncertainties play spoilsport.

The few companies that have managed to list their shares on Wall Street recently have seen lukewarm reception.

Here is a list of stock performances of the biggest IPOs in 2022:

U.S. listings Month of Capital Stock

in 2022 listing raised performance

since debut

TPG Inc January $1 bln -21.2%

Excelerate April $442 mln -7.2%

Energy Inc

Credo January $200 mln -9.8%

Technology

Group Holding

Ltd

HilleVax Inc April $230 mln -13.2%

CinCor Pharma January $194 mln +18.7%

Inc

Amylyx January $190 mln -56%

Pharmaceuticals

Inc

Source: Refinitiv

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -11.75% 8.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CINCOR PHARMA, INC. -3.77% 23.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CREDO TECHNOLOGY GROUP HOLDING LTD -0.63% 11.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.46% 32845.16 Real-time Quote.-9.19%
HILLEVAX, INC. -20.72% 14.195 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -0.41% 4129.61 Real-time Quote.-12.99%
TPG INC. 0.79% 26.215 Delayed Quote.0.00%
