Factbox-New U.S. stock listings fail to impress in turbulent 2022

The few companies that have managed to list their shares on Wall Street recently have seen lukewarm reception.
Here is a list of stock performances of the biggest IPOs in 2022:
U.S. listings Month of Capital Stock
in 2022 listing raised performance
since debut
TPG Inc January $1 bln -21.2%
Excelerate April $442 mln -7.2%
Energy Inc
Credo January $200 mln -9.8%
Technology
Group Holding
Ltd
HilleVax Inc April $230 mln -13.2%
CinCor Pharma January $194 mln +18.7%
Inc
Amylyx January $190 mln -56%
Pharmaceuticals
Inc
Source: Refinitiv
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)