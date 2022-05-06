Factbox-New U.S. stock listings fail to impress in turbulent 2022

The few companies that have managed to list their shares on Wall Street recently have seen lukewarm reception.

Here is a list of stock performances of the biggest IPOs in 2022:

U.S. listings Month of Capital Stock

in 2022 listing raised performance

since debut

TPG Inc January $1 bln -21.2%

Excelerate April $442 mln -7.2%

Energy Inc

Credo January $200 mln -9.8%

Technology

Group Holding

Ltd

HilleVax Inc April $230 mln -13.2%

CinCor Pharma January $194 mln +18.7%

Inc

Amylyx January $190 mln -56%

Pharmaceuticals

Inc

Source: Refinitiv

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)