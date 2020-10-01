Financials Flat As Investors Await Outcome Of Stimulus Negotiations -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers were flat as investors awaited the outcome of negotiations between the Treasury Department and Democratic congressional leaders on a second round of Covid-19 relief.

It was another volatile day on the U.S. stock and bond markets as traders furiously adjusted positions to reflect the odds of a deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded in a roughly 400-point range, sliding into the red by roughly 100 points before regaining its footing late in the session.

A pair of insurance companies, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and the publicly traded Athene Holding, made a $36-a-share bid for American Equity Investment Life Holding last month, in a bet that the small Iowa insurer's retirement-income products will continue to be popular with conservative savers.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it would resume normal trading Friday after an unprecedented all-day shutdown that executives blamed on a malfunctioning computer part.

The co-founders of one of the world's largest exchanges for trading cryptocurrency derivatives, BitMEX executives Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, Samuel Reed and Gregory Dwyer, have been charged with violating U.S. anti-money-laundering rules as American authorities ramp up enforcement in largely unregulated bitcoin-related markets.

