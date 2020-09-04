Financials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose as investors rotated out of the tech sector into areas that were not as inflated in value after the summer rally.

The tech sector has been a popular area, in part, because earnings were growing there through the pandemic lockdowns but investors may move into sectors that were "left in the laggard category" during the depths of the pandemic, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Friday was the second volatile session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average swinging by 628 points from its low to trade in the green, only to finish with a 159-point loss.

The two-day bout of volatility had been foreshadowed by some sentiment indicators, said Ms Krosby. "The market had become sanguine, complacent," said Ms Krosby.

"From a contrarian standpoint, it looked as if you were facing a pullback. The market itself had become extended and overbought."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com