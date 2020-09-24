Financials Up Slightly As Investors Brace For Further Volatility -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly, but remained significantly lower on the week, as investors braced for further volatility, in light of stalled plans for a second coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded in a roughly 500-point range, continuing a two-week streak of wild volatility that followed an unusually calm and bullish summer for U.S. stocks.

Blank-check company Pine Island Acquisition, affiliated with former New York Stock Exchange executive John Thain, filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

There has been a wave of "blank check" IPOs as investors seek to sponsor successful investment managers prepared to usher startup businesses into public markets, rather than directly investing in the startups themselves.

