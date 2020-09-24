Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
09/24 04:20:01 pm
26815.44 PTS   +0.20%
After hours
0.01%
26817.84 PTS
Financials Up Slightly As Investors Brace For Further Volatility -- Financials Roundup

09/24/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly, but remained significantly lower on the week, as investors braced for further volatility, in light of stalled plans for a second coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded in a roughly 500-point range, continuing a two-week streak of wild volatility that followed an unusually calm and bullish summer for U.S. stocks.

Blank-check company Pine Island Acquisition, affiliated with former New York Stock Exchange executive John Thain, filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

There has been a wave of "blank check" IPOs as investors seek to sponsor successful investment managers prepared to usher startup businesses into public markets, rather than directly investing in the startups themselves.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.20% 26815.44 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.58% 10896.470599 Delayed Quote.28.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 10672.266213 Delayed Quote.18.51%
S&P 500 0.30% 3246.59 Delayed Quote.2.62%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:51pStocks fall despite Wall St stimulus hope; dollar dips
RE
04:45pWall Street closes up on tech rally despite mixed signs on economic rebound
RE
04:44pWall Street closes up on tech rally despite mixed signs on economic rebound
RE
04:38pFinancials Up Slightly As Investors Brace For Further Volatility -- Financial..
DJ
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
03:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower in Another Volatile Session
DJ
03:33p'Healthy correction' or something more? Stock swings keep investors on edge
RE
03:28pStocks fall despite Wall St stimulus hope; dollar flat
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:40pAmazon unveils indoor drone and car alarm in security product rollout
RE
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 195.11 Delayed Quote.4.83%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 219.61 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.16%
3M COMPANY 162.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.78%
APPLE INC. 108.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.48%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 203.19 Delayed Quote.1.30%
DOW INC. 46.41 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
AMGEN INC. 240.32 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 37.885 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.03%
NIKE, INC. 124.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.99%
THE BOEING COMPANY 146.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.24%
