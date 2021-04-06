Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Futures ease after record rally on brightening economic outlook

04/06/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A U.S flag is seen on the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors locked in some gains after the S&P 500 and the Dow closed at record highs on renewed recovery hopes.

The S&P 500 has risen for three straight sessions with volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by scores of fiscal stimulus and swift vaccinations.

Tech and other growth stocks have awakened after lagging in recent weeks behind so-called value stocks expected to outperform as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is now about 3% from its February record high after falling as much as 12% from that level.

Progress in President Joe Biden's new infrastructure proposal and the start of the earnings season in the coming weeks could dictate the course of stock markets, analysts said.

Later in the day, investors will turn to a reading of U.S. job openings for February. The data follows blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

At 6:26 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 58 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 38.75 points, or 0.29%.

Snap Inc rose 1.5% premarket after Atlantic Equities upgraded its rating on the photo-messaging app owner's shares to "overweight" from "neutral".

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.13% 33527.19 Delayed Quote.9.54%
NASDAQ 100 2.02% 13598.163051 Delayed Quote.5.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 13705.593052 Delayed Quote.6.34%
S&P 500 1.44% 4077.91 Delayed Quote.7.02%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:27aUS Stocks Signal Weaker Open as Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Europe Moves Higher W..
MT
07:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Futures ease after record rally on brightening econ..
RE
07:15aWall Street Edges Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Uneven
MT
05:54aStocks hit record highs on strong economic data
RE
05:45aWhite-Hot Stock Rally Masks Mammoth Value Swings
DJ
04:48aEurope's STOXX 600 hits record high on global recovery optimism
RE
04:25aEurope's STOXX 600 hits record high on global recovery optimism
RE
04:01aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Lower
DJ
03:15aStock Futures Edge Down After Indexes Hit Records
DJ
03:04aS.Korean stocks end higher on foreign buying, U.S. recovery hopes
RE
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:16aMCDONALD  : Atlantic Equities Starts McDonald's at Neutral With $237 Price Targe..
MT
06:52aMICROSOFT  : Former Credit Suisse exec backed SPAC to take robotics firm Sarcos ..
RE
06:30aAPPLE  : Morgan Stanley Cuts Apple's Price Target to $156 From $164, Citing Peer..
MT
06:07aWALT DISNEY CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
05:09aCISCO  : Success Guaranteed at ExamsGeek for Updated Cisco 350-501 SPCOR exam
AQ
05:01aCISCO  : 100% Realistic Cisco 300-715 SISE Exam Questions are Available for Inst..
AQ
03:44aJ&J'S COVID-19 VACCINE : How Does the One-Dose Shot Compare With Others? -- Upda..
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 56.8 Delayed Quote.3.74%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.10%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 228.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.62%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 136.45 Delayed Quote.1.62%
WALMART INC. 141.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.23%
THE BOEING COMPANY 258.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.18%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 135.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.21%
NIKE, INC. 134.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.46%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 247.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.50%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 311.18 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ