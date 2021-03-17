Industrials Climb as Fed Holds Steady on Rates -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies climbed after the Federal Reserve kept its easy-money policies in place and vowed to maintain them until the U.S. economy recovers further from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the 18 Fed officials at the meeting still expect to hold short-term interest rates near zero through 2023, according to updated economic projections. But seven now expect to start lifting rates in 2022 or 2023, up from five in December. The officials also expect stronger economic growth, higher inflation and lower unemployment this year than they did in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 33000 for the first time. The DJIA's march higher was assisted by big point contributions from industrial companies Boeing and Caterpillar, biotech company Amgen and retailer Home Depot.

In corporate news, shares of Plug Power dropped 8% after the hydrogen and fuel-cell technology company said it would restate financial statements.

