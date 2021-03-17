Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrials Climb as Fed Holds Steady on Rates -- Industrials Roundup

03/17/2021 | 06:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies climbed after the Federal Reserve kept its easy-money policies in place and vowed to maintain them until the U.S. economy recovers further from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the 18 Fed officials at the meeting still expect to hold short-term interest rates near zero through 2023, according to updated economic projections. But seven now expect to start lifting rates in 2022 or 2023, up from five in December. The officials also expect stronger economic growth, higher inflation and lower unemployment this year than they did in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 33000 for the first time. The DJIA's march higher was assisted by big point contributions from industrial companies Boeing and Caterpillar, biotech company Amgen and retailer Home Depot.

In corporate news, shares of Plug Power dropped 8% after the hydrogen and fuel-cell technology company said it would restate financial statements. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1832ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 1.64% 244.27 Delayed Quote.2.63%
CATERPILLAR INC. 3.17% 233.63 Delayed Quote.26.77%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.58% 33015.37 Delayed Quote.7.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 13202.377951 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 13525.202471 Delayed Quote.4.53%
PLUG POWER INC. -7.85% 39.33 Delayed Quote.25.86%
S&P 500 0.29% 3974.12 Delayed Quote.5.67%
THE BOEING COMPANY 3.28% 263.59 Delayed Quote.19.22%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.73% 280.03 Delayed Quote.6.20%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
06:46pStarbucks Shareholders Reject Executive Pay Proposal
DJ
06:39pFed Holds Steady on Interest Rates, Bond Purchases -- Update
DJ
06:33pIndustrials Climb as Fed Holds Steady on Rates -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
06:24pFed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
RE
05:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong Fed growth forecast lifts U.S. stocks
RE
05:32pDow Closes Above 33000 for First Time
DJ
05:21pUS Stocks Set New Highs After Fed Stresses Patience on Rates
MT
05:18pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Set New Highs After Fed Stresses Patience on Rates
MT
04:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 and Dow end at record highs after Fed proje..
RE
04:37pStocks gain, dollar drops after Fed holds on rates
RE
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
06:15pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider at WalMart Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
05:38pBOEING  : SLS core stage – and ‘test voice' – ready for next h..
PU
05:25pMICROSOFT CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pMERCK  : Files Regulatory Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Women's Health Unit ..
MT
05:10pSALESFORCE COM  : Partners with ‘We're Texas' for Virtual Benefit Concert
PU
05:03pINSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Continues at Cisco
MT
04:54pSALESFORCE COM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC. 66.01 Delayed Quote.4.48%
THE BOEING COMPANY 263.59 Delayed Quote.3.28%
CATERPILLAR INC. 233.63 Delayed Quote.3.17%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 224.11 Delayed Quote.1.93%
AMGEN INC. 244.27 Delayed Quote.1.64%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 352.18 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 280.03 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
VISA 223.02 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
WALMART INC. 132.28 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 54.1 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ