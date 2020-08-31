J.C. Penney Plans Chapter 11 Sale to Lenders as Other Bidders Balk

The retailer is proposing to sell itself out of bankruptcy to top lenders after hitting a stalemate with other bidders including Simon and Brookfield.

Buy Pfizer, Dump Salesforce? Exiles on Wall Street Are Worth a Look

Investors can still find value among Dow Jones Industrial Average castaways.

McDonald's Pushes for Case to Proceed Against Former CEO

McDonald's is pushing back at former CEO Steve Easterbrook's attempts to dismiss its lawsuit seeking to claw back his severance, saying questions about the thoroughness of its investigation should be addressed in court.

New York & Co., Fashion to Figure to Sell for $40 Million

Women's apparel retailer New York & Co. and plus-size sister brand Fashion to Figure are set to be sold for $40 million, double the amount offered after their parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stakes in Five Japanese Companies

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took stakes of slightly more than 5% in five of Japan's most venerable corporate names with big investments in energy.

China's Big Banks Report Profit Drops

China's major banks reported their biggest profit drops in more than a decade, as the economic impact of the pandemic led them to take large provisions against potential bad loans.

Nestlé Moves Further Into Health, Buying Peanut-Allergy-Treatment Maker

The Swiss company agreed to buy Aimmune Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that won approval for the first treatment for peanut allergies, in a deal valuing the company at $2.6 billion, including debt.

TikTok Deal Talks Are Slowed Over New China Rules

Plans to quickly complete a deal between the Chinese parent company of TikTok and suitors for the app's U.S. operations have been thrown off track as the parties huddled this weekend to weigh new Chinese restrictions that appear designed to affect a potential sale.

U.S. Hotelier to Buy Hospitality Software Firm From Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell by Trump

A U.S. hotel operator has agreed to purchase hotel property management software firm StayNTouch Inc., a $46 million deal that came together after President Trump said the company's existing Chinese ownership poses a threat to U.S. national security.

Veolia Offers to Buy Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover

Veolia Environnement has offered to buy a 29.9% stake in peer Suez from Engie at a price of EUR15.50 a share, with a view to launching a full takeover.