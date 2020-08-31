Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 08/31 07:39:29 pm
28463.74 PTS   -0.66%
01:33pWall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984
RE
01:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
J.C. Penney Plans Chapter 11 Sale to Lenders as Other Bidders Balk

The retailer is proposing to sell itself out of bankruptcy to top lenders after hitting a stalemate with other bidders including Simon and Brookfield. 

 
Buy Pfizer, Dump Salesforce? Exiles on Wall Street Are Worth a Look

Investors can still find value among Dow Jones Industrial Average castaways. 

 
McDonald's Pushes for Case to Proceed Against Former CEO

McDonald's is pushing back at former CEO Steve Easterbrook's attempts to dismiss its lawsuit seeking to claw back his severance, saying questions about the thoroughness of its investigation should be addressed in court. 

 
New York & Co., Fashion to Figure to Sell for $40 Million

Women's apparel retailer New York & Co. and plus-size sister brand Fashion to Figure are set to be sold for $40 million, double the amount offered after their parent company filed for bankruptcy. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stakes in Five Japanese Companies

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took stakes of slightly more than 5% in five of Japan's most venerable corporate names with big investments in energy. 

 
China's Big Banks Report Profit Drops

China's major banks reported their biggest profit drops in more than a decade, as the economic impact of the pandemic led them to take large provisions against potential bad loans. 

 
Nestlé Moves Further Into Health, Buying Peanut-Allergy-Treatment Maker

The Swiss company agreed to buy Aimmune Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that won approval for the first treatment for peanut allergies, in a deal valuing the company at $2.6 billion, including debt. 

 
TikTok Deal Talks Are Slowed Over New China Rules

Plans to quickly complete a deal between the Chinese parent company of TikTok and suitors for the app's U.S. operations have been thrown off track as the parties huddled this weekend to weigh new Chinese restrictions that appear designed to affect a potential sale. 

 
U.S. Hotelier to Buy Hospitality Software Firm From Chinese Owners Ordered to Sell by Trump

A U.S. hotel operator has agreed to purchase hotel property management software firm StayNTouch Inc., a $46 million deal that came together after President Trump said the company's existing Chinese ownership poses a threat to U.S. national security. 

 
Veolia Offers to Buy Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover

Veolia Environnement has offered to buy a 29.9% stake in peer Suez from Engie at a price of EUR15.50 a share, with a view to launching a full takeover.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 28442.8 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NASDAQ 100 1.11% 12130.520855 Delayed Quote.37.36%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.88% 11800.454492 Delayed Quote.30.35%
S&P 500 0.01% 3508.46 Delayed Quote.8.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:33pWall St mixed as S&P 500 heads for best August since 1984
RE
01:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
10:24aApple, Tesla shares pop after stock splits
RE
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Poised to End Best Month Since April
DJ
09:48aWeekly market update : Central banks are not giving up
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC. 130.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.56%
INTEL CORPORATION 51.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.05%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 317.265 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.92%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 214.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.36%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 154.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.26%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 61.22 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
3M COMPANY 162.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.94%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 172.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.02%
WALMART INC. 137.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.28%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 131.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.69%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group