DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/03 03:50:32 pm
28116.36 PTS   -3.38%
After hours
0.68%
28307.4 PTS
04:01pWall Street ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:06pTech leads Wall St sell-off, investors eye slow recovery
RE
All NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/03/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Fed's Evans: Economy Needs More Fiscal Support Amid Stress

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said the U.S. economy needs continued support from the government and he is worried elected officials are fighting too much to deliver it. 

 
The Economy Is Limping, but Wall Street Is Booming

Investment-banking and trading revenues hit an eight-year high in the first half, a counterintuitive boom that shows the heavy hand of the Federal Reserve and a growing gulf between financial markets and the real economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares

Major indexes dropped, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling around 800 points. Big tech companies, including Facebook and Apple, were leading the declines, contributing to the pressure on Nasdaq. 

 
Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

New applications for unemployment benefits declined, a reflection of a slowly improving labor market and the impact of a new measurement method. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Widest Since 2008 in July as Imports Outpaced Exports

The U.S. trade deficit widened in July, as Americans' appetite for foreign-made goods bounced back while exports rose more modestly. 

 
France Reveals $118 Billion Plan to Relaunch Economy

France detailed a plan Thursday to inject $118 billion into its economy, which has taken an outsize beating from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Oversupply of Easy Money Sends European Borrowing Rates to Record Low

The interest rate that European banks use to lend among themselves plumbed new depths this week in a sign of how credit markets have been distorted by central banks' aggressive measures this year. 

 
Brazilian Company Suzano Bets the Bond Market on Emission Cuts

As Brazil struggles with deforestation, one of the country's largest paper manufacturers is pitching investors a new type of security that will cost the company money if it fails to meet greenhouse gas-reduction targets. 

 
Emerging-Market Bond Funds Face Reckoning

The Covid-19 pandemic is a reminder that assets designed to produce higher returns in good times can post outsize losses when things go wrong. 

 
Big Gains in Black-Owned Firms From Juneteenth Bets Prove Fleeting

Investors piled into shares of some Black-owned businesses in June amid widespread racial-justice protests, and two banks saw their shares spike higher.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -8.30% 120.6 Delayed Quote.78.99%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.35% 28116.36 Delayed Quote.1.97%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -1.05% 6.2639 Delayed Quote.42.81%
FACEBOOK -4.65% 288.585 Delayed Quote.47.38%
NASDAQ 100 -5.78% 11700.467591 Delayed Quote.40.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -5.46% 11394.236203 Delayed Quote.34.37%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.31% 900.5 End-of-day quote.122.87%
S&P 500 -4.05% 3433.05 Delayed Quote.9.16%
SUZANO S.A. -4.13% 49.01 End-of-day quote.23.51%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 40.715 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
VISA 207.535 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 273.12 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 215.88 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
APPLE INC. 120.5 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
