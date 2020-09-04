Fed's Powell Says Interest Rates Likely to Stay Low for Years

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday's report showing 1.4 million Americans found or resumed work in August was good news, but the economy likely will require low interest rates for years.

Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung more than 850 points from its high to its low as investors pounced on the recent pullback in technology stocks.

Unemployment Declined in August

Unemployment fell sharply in August and hiring gains moderated, as the U.S. economy continued to recover from the steep downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Container Volumes Shipped to the U.S. Surge After Pandemic Downturn

Container imports are flowing back into the U.S. after a six-month hiatus, with U.S. retailers knocked back by pandemic-driven lockdowns now stocking up before the holiday season.

SoftBank's Bet on Tech Giants Fueled This Summer's Powerful Market Rally

The Japanese conglomerate led by billionaire Masayoshi Son placed billions in options bets on fast-rising tech stocks.

Spanish Deal Talks Raise Prospect of European Banking Consolidation

Spanish banks Caixabank and Bankia said they are exploring a merger to create the country's largest domestic lender, raising the often-debated prospect of consolidation in Europe's banking system.

Treasury Yields Climb After Jobs Data

U.S. government-bond yields rose after data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, driving down the unemployment rate.

How Options-Market Amateurs Might Have Tripped Up Big Tech

U.S. technology giants have stumbled. In true David and Goliath fashion, it might be the work of amateur investors dabbling with derivatives.

Risk Creeps Into Municipal Bond Market, Yet Prices Stay High

The pandemic is threatening the creditworthiness of many municipal securities long seen as safe investments-bonds for higher education, health care, tourism and travel.

German Manufacturing Orders Lose Steam

German manufacturing orders rose 2.8% in July, advancing for the third consecutive month, but at a sharply lower pace.