DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

09/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Powell Says Interest Rates Likely to Stay Low for Years

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday's report showing 1.4 million Americans found or resumed work in August was good news, but the economy likely will require low interest rates for years. 

 
Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung more than 850 points from its high to its low as investors pounced on the recent pullback in technology stocks. 

 
Unemployment Declined in August

Unemployment fell sharply in August and hiring gains moderated, as the U.S. economy continued to recover from the steep downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Container Volumes Shipped to the U.S. Surge After Pandemic Downturn

Container imports are flowing back into the U.S. after a six-month hiatus, with U.S. retailers knocked back by pandemic-driven lockdowns now stocking up before the holiday season. 

 
SoftBank's Bet on Tech Giants Fueled This Summer's Powerful Market Rally

The Japanese conglomerate led by billionaire Masayoshi Son placed billions in options bets on fast-rising tech stocks. 

 
Spanish Deal Talks Raise Prospect of European Banking Consolidation

Spanish banks Caixabank and Bankia said they are exploring a merger to create the country's largest domestic lender, raising the often-debated prospect of consolidation in Europe's banking system. 

 
Treasury Yields Climb After Jobs Data

U.S. government-bond yields rose after data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, driving down the unemployment rate. 

 
How Options-Market Amateurs Might Have Tripped Up Big Tech

U.S. technology giants have stumbled. In true David and Goliath fashion, it might be the work of amateur investors dabbling with derivatives. 

 
Risk Creeps Into Municipal Bond Market, Yet Prices Stay High

The pandemic is threatening the creditworthiness of many municipal securities long seen as safe investments-bonds for higher education, health care, tourism and travel. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Lose Steam

German manufacturing orders rose 2.8% in July, advancing for the third consecutive month, but at a sharply lower pace.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANKIA, S.A. 2.42% 1.0355 End-of-day quote.-45.57%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 12.37% 2.04 End-of-day quote.-27.09%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.56% 28133.31 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
NASDAQ 100 -1.27% 11622.131203 Delayed Quote.42.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.27.70%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3426.96 Delayed Quote.10.84%
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.01% 1368 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
05:40pTesla not added to S&P 500 in latest index changes
RE
05:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07pTech Down On Reports Of SoftBank Bet, But Pares Losses Late In Session -- Tec..
DJ
05:06pWall Street ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
RE
05:05pFinancials Up On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:25pSoftBank option purchases raise eyebrows as Wall Street backtracks
RE
04:24pGlobal stocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:22pStocks falter as tech stays weak, dollar dips after three-day run
RE
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session
DJ
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 103.52 Delayed Quote.2.16%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 210.94 Delayed Quote.1.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 171.05 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 105.67 Delayed Quote.1.16%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 51.04 Delayed Quote.1.11%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 122.3 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 269.66 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
VISA 204.66 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 210.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.94%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 129.11 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.10%
