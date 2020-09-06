Economy Week Ahead: Exports, Inflation and Unemployment

Inflation is in focus during a relatively light week for economic data. August consumer prices for China are out Wednesday and for the U.S on Friday.

Stocks Fall in Another Volatile Session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung more than 850 points from its high to its low as investors pounced on the recent pullback in technology stocks.

Labor Day Weekend Gatherings Spur Fears of New Virus Outbreaks

Cases of Covid-19 rose by nearly 44,500 in the U.S. on Saturday, and the total death toll surpassed 188,000. The nation's total number of confirmed cases is more than 6.2 million.

U.S. Weighs Export Controls on China's Top Chip Maker

The Trump administration is weighing whether to place export restrictions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's most advanced manufacturer of semiconductors.

U.K. Gambles on End to Covid-19 Lifeline as Other Europeans Watch and Wait

European governments have spent big keeping millions of workers on company payrolls during the pandemic. Now, the U.K. is set to find out what happens when that support is removed.

Coal's Moment in the Sun, Courtesy of Natural Gas

Cheap, cleaner natural gas had been eating away coal's share of electricity generation for some time. But with natural-gas prices edging toward $2.5 per million British thermal units, the tables are about to be turned.

Fed's Powell Says Economy Likely Will Need More Government Spending, Low Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday's report showing 1.4 million Americans found or resumed work in August was good news, but the economy likely will require more government spending and low interest rates for years.

Unemployment Declined in August

Unemployment fell sharply in August and hiring gains moderated, as the U.S. economy continued to recover from the steep downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Container Volumes Shipped to the U.S. Surge After Pandemic Downturn

Container imports are flowing back into the U.S. after a six-month hiatus, with U.S. retailers knocked back by pandemic-driven lockdowns now stocking up before the holiday season.

SoftBank's Bet on Tech Giants Fueled This Summer's Powerful Market Rally

The Japanese conglomerate led by billionaire Masayoshi Son placed billions in options bets on fast-rising tech stocks. Investors say that turbocharged the sector.