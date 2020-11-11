Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
11/10 04:59:51 pm
29420.92 PTS   +0.90%
Pre-market
0.65%
29611.64 PTS
07:34aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-fuelled rotation ploughs on
RE
07:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : TSX futures up as oil gains on vaccine cheer, falling U.S. stockpile
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/11/2020 | 07:16am EST
Stock Futures Rise, Led by Tech's Recovery

Nasdaq-100 futures climb, suggesting that the tech sector is likely to rebound after underperforming this week, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also advanced. 

 
U.S. Cases Hit Another Record High

The U.S. set another single-day record for coronavirus cases, as the total number of new infections topped 136,000, while hospitalizations due to Covid-19 were at their highest level since the pandemic began. 

 
Investors Shun U.K. Stocks as Brexit Deadline Approaches

Investors have lost their appetite for U.K. stocks amid deadlocked Brexit talks, rising coronavirus infections and a sharp economic downturn. 

 
Rubber Prices Bounce Back, Fueled by Automotive, Medical Demand

A rebound in auto production in China and increased demand for medical gloves have sent prices for rubber soaring, making it one of the best-performing commodities in the world in recent months. 

 
Banks in Europe Face Potential $1.7 Trillion Covid-19 Cliff

European banks say they are doing just fine during the coronavirus pandemic. But regulators and bank executives are concerned about the elephant in the room: a wave of bad loans that could overwhelm lenders when government rescue packages end. 

 
Biden Transition Chief Proposed Limiting Size of Biggest U.S. Banks

Ted Kaufman, former chief of staff to the president-elect, will have a voice in choosing financial regulators. 

 
Biden Presidency Imperils Key Oil Pipelines

The president-elect's campaign pledge to phase out oil is probably bad news for the Keystone XL oil pipeline and another major crude conduit known as Dakota Access. 

 
A Covid-19 Vaccine Would Boost the Global Economy, But Not All at Once

While a successful vaccine could indeed give the economy a shot in the arm in 2021, say economists, it will take longer to heal from a historic blow to jobs, investment and businesses. 

 
The Big-Tech-Monopoly Crackdown Hits China

Governments around the world are grappling with the overreaching power of Big Tech. Recent events indicate Beijing will take on its technology giants as well. 

 
With Ant IPO in Limbo, Funds Let Investors Cash Out

Funds that touted access to Ant's blockbuster share sale will let investors cash out early, following a social-media outcry after the financial-technology giant's listing was abruptly halted by Chinese regulators.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0715ET

Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 42.35 Delayed Quote.6.45%
3M COMPANY 169.14 Delayed Quote.3.49%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 255.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.00%
AMGEN INC. 241.6 Delayed Quote.2.81%
DOW INC. 53.46 Delayed Quote.2.57%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.10%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 141.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.33%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 117.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.74%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 147 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.86%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 115.95 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
