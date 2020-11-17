Fed's Powell Says Rising Coronavirus Cases Pose Threat to Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too soon to say how a potential vaccine would influence the economic outlook.

Stocks Slip After Dow, S&P Hit Records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared losses, but finished lower a day after closing just shy of its 30000-point milestone on optimism about new Covid-19 vaccines.

Japan's Exports Nearly at Pre-Covid Levels in October

Japan's exports almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels in October amid stronger demand from all regions except Europe.

Democrats Seek Covid-Aid Talks With McConnell This Week

Top Democrats sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell requesting that negotiations on another coronavirus relief bill restart this week after months of stalemate.

Republicans Fail to Advance Shelton's Fed Board Candidacy

GOP senators didn't secure enough support to move forward with Judy Shelton, the Trump nominee and outspoken central-bank critic, reducing her prospects as the window for a confirmation vote narrows.

Falling 'Real' Yields Drive Investors to Junk Bonds

Investors are pointing to one key factor lurking beneath a recent rally in U.S. speculative-grade bonds: falling real yields, which are driving those in search of higher returns to the high-yield market.

SEC Chairman Urges Corporate Insiders to Avoid Quick Stock Sales

Drug-company executives were allowed to sell stock during announcements of Covid-19 vaccine results.

U.S. Hospitalizations Again Reach Record

The number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 in the U.S. jumped to 73,014, a fresh record, as the latest surge of the pandemic accelerated.

Business Roundtable Chief Urges Biden to Ease Trump's Tariffs on China

The head of the influential trade group of the nation's largest companies says the move could be part of a new round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

American Consumers Shun Plastic but Borrow More for Homes and Cars, Fed Report Shows

Americans continue to shy away from adding onto their credit cards even as they borrow more to buy houses and cars, according to a new report from the New York Fed.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-20 2315ET