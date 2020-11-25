Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

U.S. stock futures wavered a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30000 points for the first time, and as investors looked ahead to a packed day of economic data.

U.S. Economy Gets Boost as Americans Spend More

The U.S. economy is heading into the holidays continuing to recover in large part because Americans continue to boost their spending, particularly on goods.

Jobless Claims Seen Holding at High Level as Recovery Navigates Covid-19 Surge

The U.S. economy continues to recover, albeit more slowly than when many businesses first reopened from lockdowns in late spring and early summer.

Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook.

Dow's Rise to 30000 Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.

U.S. Hospitalizations Surpass 88,000

The U.S. reported nearly 173,000 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations across the country hit another high.

Regulatory Pressure Mounts on Coal Miner that Rattled China's Bond Market

An investigation into the troubled Chinese state-owned Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group was escalated to the country's securities regulator.

Go Ahead, Buy a Patio Heater. Propane Is Cheap.

The U.S. has an ample supply. That's good news for restaurants and others heating outdoor spaces during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dow 30000 and the Problem With Long-Term Capitalism

Unprecedented economic support and the faster-than-expected development of vaccines have helped U.S. investors look far beyond the horizon, but that carries risks of its own.

Tech, Medical Sector Convergence Leads to Opportunity for Digital-Health Startups

Digital-health startups will profit from a growing convergence of the technology and medical industries, as players in both sectors seek small companies' help as they branch out, an industry report predicts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0715ET