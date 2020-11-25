Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/24 05:11:12 pm
30046.24 PTS   +1.54%
Pre-market
-0.08%
30022.68 PTS
07:30aStock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
07:23aDow's Rise to 30000 Heralds a Broader Stock Rally
DJ
07:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 07:16am EST
Stock Futures Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

U.S. stock futures wavered a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30000 points for the first time, and as investors looked ahead to a packed day of economic data. 

 
U.S. Economy Gets Boost as Americans Spend More

The U.S. economy is heading into the holidays continuing to recover in large part because Americans continue to boost their spending, particularly on goods. 

 
Jobless Claims Seen Holding at High Level as Recovery Navigates Covid-19 Surge

The U.S. economy continues to recover, albeit more slowly than when many businesses first reopened from lockdowns in late spring and early summer. 

 
Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook. 

 
Dow's Rise to 30000 Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen. 

 
U.S. Hospitalizations Surpass 88,000

The U.S. reported nearly 173,000 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations across the country hit another high. 

 
Regulatory Pressure Mounts on Coal Miner that Rattled China's Bond Market

An investigation into the troubled Chinese state-owned Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group was escalated to the country's securities regulator. 

 
Go Ahead, Buy a Patio Heater. Propane Is Cheap.

The U.S. has an ample supply. That's good news for restaurants and others heating outdoor spaces during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Dow 30000 and the Problem With Long-Term Capitalism

Unprecedented economic support and the faster-than-expected development of vaccines have helped U.S. investors look far beyond the horizon, but that carries risks of its own. 

 
Tech, Medical Sector Convergence Leads to Opportunity for Digital-Health Startups

Digital-health startups will profit from a growing convergence of the technology and medical industries, as players in both sectors seek small companies' help as they branch out, an industry report predicts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 0715ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.54% 30046.24 Delayed Quote.3.69%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.48% 8.505 Delayed Quote.19.03%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.44% 11.235 Delayed Quote.22.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 48.16 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
NASDAQ 100 1.46% 12079.806406 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.31% 12036.785414 Delayed Quote.32.41%
S&P 500 1.62% 3635.41 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 0.69% 45.145 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 95.62 Delayed Quote.5.04%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 123.32 Delayed Quote.4.62%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 237.5 Delayed Quote.3.79%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 151.49 Delayed Quote.3.77%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 120.39 Delayed Quote.3.70%
MERCK & CO., INC. 80.14 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 138.31 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
AMGEN INC. 220.46 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
