U.S. Unemployment Claims Rose to 778,000 Last Week

Jobless claims rose for the second straight week in a sign the surge in virus cases was starting to weigh on the labor-market recovery.

Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

U.S. shares wavered a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30000 points for the first time, and as investors looked ahead to a packed day of economic data.

UK Office for Budget Responsibility Sees Economy Shrinking 11.3%

The U.K. economy is forecast to record its largest contraction in 300 years in 2020 and government borrowing will hit a peacetime record, the country's fiscal watchdog said.

U.S. Hospitalizations Surpass 88,000

The U.S. reported nearly 173,000 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations across the country hit another high.

Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity.

Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook.

Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.

The Stock Market Keeps Rising, but Millennials Aren't Reaping the Benefits

Many millennials, having suffered through two nasty bear markets in the first years of their working lives, are missing out on some of the gains from the rally that brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 30000.

Fiduciary Regulation for Retirement Plans Is Now in Limbo

Delays have left the Labor Department's proposed rule vulnerable to being scrapped under the Biden administration.

Regulatory Pressure Mounts on Coal Miner that Rattled China's Bond Market

An investigation into the troubled Chinese state-owned Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group was escalated to the country's securities regulator.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1115ET