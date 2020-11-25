Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/25 05:45:57 pm
29841 PTS   -0.68%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow dip as labor market recovery slows
RE
10:52aGlobal stocks dip on U.S. jobs data, oil climbs further
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 11:16am EST
U.S. Unemployment Claims Rose to 778,000 Last Week

Jobless claims rose for the second straight week in a sign the surge in virus cases was starting to weigh on the labor-market recovery. 

 
Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

U.S. shares wavered a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached 30000 points for the first time, and as investors looked ahead to a packed day of economic data. 

 
UK Office for Budget Responsibility Sees Economy Shrinking 11.3%

The U.K. economy is forecast to record its largest contraction in 300 years in 2020 and government borrowing will hit a peacetime record, the country's fiscal watchdog said. 

 
U.S. Hospitalizations Surpass 88,000

The U.S. reported nearly 173,000 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations across the country hit another high. 

 
Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity. 

 
Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook. 

 
Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen. 

 
The Stock Market Keeps Rising, but Millennials Aren't Reaping the Benefits

Many millennials, having suffered through two nasty bear markets in the first years of their working lives, are missing out on some of the gains from the rally that brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 30000. 

 
Fiduciary Regulation for Retirement Plans Is Now in Limbo

Delays have left the Labor Department's proposed rule vulnerable to being scrapped under the Biden administration. 

 
Regulatory Pressure Mounts on Coal Miner that Rattled China's Bond Market

An investigation into the troubled Chinese state-owned Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group was escalated to the country's securities regulator.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1115ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.45% 29911.82 Delayed Quote.3.69%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.80% 8.509 Delayed Quote.19.03%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.27% 11.325 Delayed Quote.22.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 48.2 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.34% 12114.400693 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 12054.198317 Delayed Quote.32.41%
S&P 500 -0.27% 3624.83 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 1.25% 45.375 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:28aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Pfizer, and Merck Lost $3.5B in Combined YTD Revenue
AQ
08:26aWALMART : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail ..
BU
07:27a(JPM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel is Investigating JPMorgan Chase following $250 Mill..
PR
06:59aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
06:51aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : to Host 2020 Investor Conference
BU
05:45aCOCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
DJ
03:01aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Maryland Filmmaker Receives $25K Grant from American Express
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC. 116.555 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.20%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 263.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.14%
VISA INC. 210.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.56%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 38.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.39%
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 138.805 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.36%
CATERPILLAR INC. 174.32 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.46%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 121.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.50%
DOW INC. 56.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.51%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 93.535 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.18%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 148.04 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.28%
Heatmap :
Categories
