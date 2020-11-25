Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 11/25 07:39:58 pm
29884.98 PTS   -0.54%
01:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pDeere Expects More Machinery Sales as Crop Prices Rise -- 2nd Update
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/25/2020 | 01:16pm EST
Global Trade Stages Rapid Recovery

Global trade flows bounced back strongly in the summer, marking the largest rise in two decades as air and sea transport channels reopened while demand for consumer goods surged. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Claims Rose to 778,000 Last Week

Jobless claims rose for the second straight week in a sign the surge in virus cases was starting to weigh on the labor-market recovery. 

 
Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped a day after crossing 30000 points for the first time, following a packed day of mixed economic data. 

 
UK Office for Budget Responsibility Sees Economy Shrinking 11.3%

The U.K. economy is forecast to record its largest contraction in 300 years in 2020 and government borrowing will hit a peacetime record, the country's fiscal watchdog said. 

 
U.S. Hospitalizations Surpass 88,000

The U.S. reported nearly 173,000 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations across the country hit another high. 

 
Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity. 

 
Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook. 

 
Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen. 

 
The Stock Market Keeps Rising, but Millennials Aren't Reaping the Benefits

Many millennials, having suffered through two nasty bear markets in the first years of their working lives, are missing out on some of the gains from the rally that brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 30000. 

 
Fiduciary Regulation for Retirement Plans Is Now in Limbo

Delays have left the Labor Department's proposed rule vulnerable to being scrapped under the Biden administration.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1315ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.55% 29887.87 Delayed Quote.3.69%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.82% 8.487 Delayed Quote.19.03%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.22% 11.3 Delayed Quote.22.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.09% 48.92 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 12141.071025 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 12085.58361 Delayed Quote.32.41%
S&P 500 -0.20% 3628.66 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI 3.05% 46.16 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
01:17pWALT DISNEY : The pandemic is changing Hollywood, maybe forever
AQ
12:44pSalesforce has approached Slack with acquisition offer
RE
11:28aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Pfizer, and Merck Lost $3.5B in Combined YTD Revenue
AQ
08:26aWALMART : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail ..
BU
07:27a(JPM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel is Investigating JPMorgan Chase following $250 Mill..
PR
06:59aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
06:51aUNITEDHEALTH GROUP : to Host 2020 Investor Conference
BU
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 39.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.47%
VISA INC. 211.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.85%
APPLE INC. 115.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.72%
THE BOEING COMPANY 219.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.38%
WALMART INC. 151.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.36%
CATERPILLAR INC. 173.89 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.70%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 148.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.75%
DOW INC. 56.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.93%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 93.485 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.23%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 253.09 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.97%
