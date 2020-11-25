Fed Officials Discussed Asset Purchase Program at November Meeting

Federal Reserve officials this month discussed ways to provide more concrete guidance about their plans to continue purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.

Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped a day after crossing 30000 points for the first time, following a packed day of mixed economic data.

U.S. Consumer Spending Grows for Sixth Straight Month

Americans' spending rose briskly in October while their income fell sharply, adding to other mixed signals about the strength of the economic recovery.

Global Trade Stages Rapid Recovery

Global trade flows bounced back strongly in the summer, marking the largest rise in two decades as air and sea transport channels reopened while demand for consumer goods surged.

UK Office for Budget Responsibility Sees Economy Shrinking 11.3%

The U.K. economy is forecast to record its largest contraction in 300 years in 2020 and government borrowing will hit a peacetime record, the country's fiscal watchdog said.

U.S. Hospitalizations Surpass 88,000

The U.S. reported nearly 173,000 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations across the country hit another high.

Investcorp's Rishi Kapoor Sees Promise in Private Equity's Main Street Push

Rishi Kapoor, the co-chief executive officer at the $33.3 billion global asset management firm Investcorp Holdings BSC, recently spoke to WSJ Pro Private Equity's Preeti Singh about how his firm is betting private equity's Main Street push ultimately will pay off. Responses have been edited for clarity.

Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook.

Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.

The Stock Market Keeps Rising, but Millennials Aren't Reaping the Benefits

Many millennials, having suffered through two nasty bear markets in the first years of their working lives, are missing out on some of the gains from the rally that brought the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 30000.

