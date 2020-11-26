Fed Signals New Guidance Coming on Asset-Purchase Program

Officials this month discussed plans to provide more information about how long they will keep purchasing Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by linking the time frame for the stimulus program to economic conditions.

U.S. Consumer Spending Grows for Sixth Straight Month

Americans' spending rose briskly in October while their income fell sharply, adding to other mixed signals about the strength of the economic recovery.

German Consumer Mood Set to Decline

German consumer confidence is set to fall in December, with the latest GfK index hitting a below-forecast -6.7.

Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped a day after crossing 30000 for the first time, though Nasdaq hit a record in a session of mixed economic data and continued concern about the surge in coronavirus cases.

Bund Yields to Rise in 2021 as Economy Recovers

Yields on German government bonds are expected to rise next year as availability of Covid-19 vaccines enables the eurozone economy to recover.

U.S. Hospitalizations Hit Record for 16th Day Straight

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in the U.S. as many Americans gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Global Trade Stages Rapid Recovery

Global trade flows bounced back strongly in the summer, marking the largest rise in two decades as air and sea transport channels reopened while demand for consumer goods surged.

Bank of Korea Raises Growth Forecast, Holds Rate

South Korea's central bank raised its growth forecast slightly for this year and kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50%, as widely expected.

Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook.

Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.

