Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote USA - 11/25
29872.47 USD   -0.58%
Pre-market
0.07%
29893.31 USD
05:25aStock Futures Drift Higher in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:13aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/26/2020 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Fed Signals New Guidance Coming on Asset-Purchase Program

Officials this month discussed plans to provide more information about how long they will keep purchasing Treasury and mortgage-backed securities by linking the time frame for the stimulus program to economic conditions. 

 
U.S. Consumer Spending Grows for Sixth Straight Month

Americans' spending rose briskly in October while their income fell sharply, adding to other mixed signals about the strength of the economic recovery. 

 
German Consumer Mood Set to Decline

German consumer confidence is set to fall in December, with the latest GfK index hitting a below-forecast -6.7. 

 
Stocks Pause After Dow's 30000 Milestone

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped a day after crossing 30000 for the first time, though Nasdaq hit a record in a session of mixed economic data and continued concern about the surge in coronavirus cases. 

 
Bund Yields to Rise in 2021 as Economy Recovers

Yields on German government bonds are expected to rise next year as availability of Covid-19 vaccines enables the eurozone economy to recover. 

 
U.S. Hospitalizations Hit Record for 16th Day Straight

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in the U.S. as many Americans gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving. 

 
Global Trade Stages Rapid Recovery

Global trade flows bounced back strongly in the summer, marking the largest rise in two decades as air and sea transport channels reopened while demand for consumer goods surged. 

 
Bank of Korea Raises Growth Forecast, Holds Rate

South Korea's central bank raised its growth forecast slightly for this year and kept its policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50%, as widely expected. 

 
Big Oil's Lessons for the New Green Supermajors

The decline of oil and gas supermajors over the past two years has been matched by the rise of previously obscure utility companies. In Europe, Enel and Iberdrola have emerged as green-energy giants, in part by taking leaves out of the big-oil playbook. 

 
Dow's Milestone Heralds Broader Stock Rally

The index's ascent to 30000 signals more companies are beginning to participate in the new bull market, offering hope to investors who have long waited for the rally to widen.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-20 0515ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.58% 29872.47 Delayed Quote.5.28%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.17% 8.501 Delayed Quote.20.01%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.18% 11.32 Delayed Quote.23.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.70% 48.02 Delayed Quote.-30.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.60% 12152.215271 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 12094.402197 Delayed Quote.32.41%
S&P 500 -0.16% 3629.65 Delayed Quote.12.35%
WTI -1.45% 45.08 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:25aStock Futures Drift Higher in Muted Holiday Trading
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:13aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:46aAsian shares advance as vaccine, recovery hopes triumph soft U.S. data
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/25Asian shares advance as vaccine, recovery hopes triumph soft U.S. data
RE
11/25Rising U.S. weekly jobless claims, COVID-19 cases point to slowing economic r..
RE
11/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:34aSALESFORCE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
05:09aBOEING : Responds to ANAC Approval to Resume 737 MAX Operations in Brazil
AQ
04:06aMICROSOFT : MainOne, Microsoft Collaborate On Cloud Services
AQ
03:44aWALT DISNEY : to Lay Off 32,000 Workers as Covid-19 Hits Theme Parks--Update
DJ
02:25aWALT DISNEY : to Lay off 32,000 Workers Primarily at Theme Parks in 1st Half Fis..
DJ
02:20aSALESFORCE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/25Salesforce in talks to acquire workplace app Slack - sources
RE
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 39.07 Delayed Quote.1.43%
APPLE INC. 116.03 Delayed Quote.0.75%
NIKE, INC. 135.54 Delayed Quote.0.62%
VISA INC. 210.89 Delayed Quote.0.58%
WALMART INC. 151.83 Delayed Quote.0.31%
CATERPILLAR INC. 174.63 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 149.09 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
DOW INC. 56.43 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 92.14 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 246.82 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ