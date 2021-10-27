Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/26 05:01:27 pm
35756.88 PTS   +0.04%
Pre-market
0.16%
35813.33 PTS
03:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally
RE
10/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street hits record but Facebook weighs
RE
10/26Dow, S&P 500 Clinch Fresh Record Highs as Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales Rise
MT
Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally

10/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack used to help lift crude oil from a well in South Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $85.46 a barrel by 0654 GMT after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined $1.02, or 1.2%, to $83.63 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

Crude oil inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 22, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said late on Tuesday. That was more than the expectations for a 1.9 million barrel gain.

Gasoline inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1 million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop. [API/S]

With Brent rising the past eight weeks and WTI climbing for the past 10 weeks, prices are starting to look overbought, analysts said.

"Barring more bullish headlines, which is possible considering what we saw yesterday, we could see some profit-taking in Brent and WTI which would be healthy for the market," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Storage tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI oil have been depleted more than they have been in the last three years, while the prices of longer-dated futures contracts point to supplies staying at those levels for months.

But a patchy recovery around the world from the worst health crisis in 100 years, after the COVID-19 pandemic dented demand for months on end, has often led to doubts over the sustainability of prices.

"Yesterday's session was notable as we broke through the high seen in 2018 before a sharp sell-off occurred," said a Singapore-based energy trader, referring to Brent's gains.

That sell-off in 2018 came after concerns about a lack of supply turned into fears of a glut.

"Will history repeat itself or will we keep seeing prices move higher," the trader said.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 142.85 Delayed Quote.1.42%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 55.81 Delayed Quote.1.22%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 454.64 Delayed Quote.1.15%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 165.75 Delayed Quote.1.02%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 53.08 Delayed Quote.0.95%
VISA 231.82 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
CATERPILLAR INC. 199.64 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
THE BOEING COMPANY 209.81 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 48.31 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.28 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
Heatmap :