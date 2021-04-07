Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/06 05:04:05 pm
33430.24 PTS   -0.29%
Pre-market
0.07%
33453.21 PTS
03:15aChinese Shares in Two-Day Losing Streak; Great Wall Motor Slides 4% in Shanghai
MT
03:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook, U.S. stockpile draw
RE
03:09aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook, U.S. stockpile draw

04/07/2021 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A oil pump is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on the prospects for stronger global economic growth amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and a report that crude inventories in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer, fell.

But optimism about talks between the United States and Iran over Iran's nuclear programme and an impending increase in supply by major oil producers capped gains.

Brent crude futures for June rose by 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.90 a barrel by 0657 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for May was up 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $59.47.

"Optimism on the global economic outlook boosted sentiment in the crude oil market," analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Prices were buoyed as data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked up. This followed earlier data showing improvement in the services sectors in the U.S. and China.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight COVID-19 would push global growth to 6% this year, a rate unseen since the 1970s.

Optimism on a wider rollout of vaccines also boosted prices with U.S. President Joe Biden moving up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility target for all American adults to April 19.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected in the week ended April 2, while fuel inventories rose, according to three market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures ahead of government data on Wednesday.

Oil production in the U.S. is expected to fall by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.04 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday, a steeper decline than its previous monthly forecast for a drop of 160,000 bpd.

Iran and world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks on Tuesday and agreed to form working groups to discuss potentially reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that could lead to Washington lifting sanctions on Iran's energy sector and increasing oil supply.

Oil prices dropped earlier this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to gradually ease oil output cuts from May.

"Crude prices seem poised to consolidate as energy traders need to see how exactly OPEC+ follows through with their plan to boost output, and if the EU will near virus immunity by the end of June," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Jessica Jaganathan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 33430.24 Delayed Quote.9.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 13578.45754 Delayed Quote.5.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 13698.379978 Delayed Quote.6.34%
S&P 500 -0.10% 4073.94 Delayed Quote.8.57%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:15aChinese Shares in Two-Day Losing Streak; Great Wall Motor Slides 4% in Shangh..
MT
03:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise on stronger economic outlook, U.S. ..
RE
03:09aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
03:00aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
04/06Asian shares climb to three-week highs on vaccine optimism, dollar retreats
RE
04/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks dip after record highs
RE
04/06US Stocks End Slightly Lower Tuesday, Snapping Three-Day Winning Streak
MT
04/06CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower on Tuesday as S&P 500 Snaps Three-Day Gain
MT
04/06Industrials Down As Investors Reassess Infrastructure Proposal -- Industrials..
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:01aVISA  : One Billion Additional Touch-free Visa Payments Made as Consumers Embrac..
BU
02:16aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : France to Deploy Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Jab in Overse..
MT
01:21aINTEL CORP  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:20aINTEL CORP  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01:20aCELEBRATING EARTH MONTH WITH DISNEY : Taking Better Care of the World We Shar&he..
PU
04/06SMART BUILDINGS : is BACnet a secure protocol?
PU
04/06MERCK  : Organon Plans Senior Notes Offering Ahead of Spin-Off
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
NIKE, INC. 137.16 Delayed Quote.1.51%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 231.91 Delayed Quote.1.34%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 327.06 Delayed Quote.1.09%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.19 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 189.73 Delayed Quote.0.65%
INTEL CORPORATION 65.56 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 364.37 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
MERCK & CO., INC. 75.79 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
THE BOEING COMPANY 255.17 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 55.7 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ