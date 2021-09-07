PRESS RELEASE : Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : -3

The Underwriters are acting exclusively for Majorel and the selling shareholders and no-one else in connection with the planned Private Placement. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the planned Private Placement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Majorel and the selling shareholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the planned Private Placement, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may take up a portion of the shares offered in the Private Placement as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such shares and other securities of Majorel or related investments in connection with the planned Private Placement or otherwise. In addition, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares of Majorel. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information relating to Majorel, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.

^[1] Net revenues for the group corresponds to revenues as reported in our consolidated income statement less (i) revenues from minor activities (primarily the Sonopress Business) outside the Majorel Group's core business which are reported in the column "consolidation / other" in the Company's segment reporting and (ii) certain direct, order-related external costs which are part of external expenses and costs of materials and consist mainly of cost of services purchased (subcontracted or outsourced services). The Sonopress Business is defined as certain non-core business activities historically carried out by Arvato de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which is currently being wound down.

^[2] Everest Group May 2021. Market size in 2020, including Content Services, Trust & Safety at USD5 billion.

^[3] Net revenues generated by clients in 2020 divided by net revenues generated by the same cohort of clients in 2019.

^[4] Net revenues generated by clients in H1-2021 divided by net revenues generated by the same cohort of clients in H1-2020 (excluding China Business).

^[5] Average tenure of top 20 clients in 2020.

^[6] In the same period, Majorel generated revenues of EUR1,375 million.

^[7] Operating EBITDA is defined as EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) adjusted for depreciation / amortization, impairment and reversal on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, adjusted for (i) impairment on goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life as well as gains from business combinations, (ii) adjustments to carrying amounts on assets held for sale, (iii) impairment/reversals on other financial assets at amortized cost, (iv) impairment/reversals on investments accounted for using the equity method, (v) results from disposals of investments, (vi) fair value measurement of investments, and (vii) restructuring and other special items.

^[8] Excluding the China business and the COVID-19 business

^[10] Everest Group, May 2021

^[11] Everest Group, May 2021

^[12] NelsonHall, 2021

