    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
PRESS RELEASE : J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement

06/18/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Pre-stabilisation Period 
Announcement 
2021-06-18 / 19:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26May21 
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such 
distribution would be unlawful. 
Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) 
Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement 
J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that 
the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with 
Commission Delegated Regulation EU/xxx/2016 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2016). 
The securities: 
Issuer:                                    Autobahnen-und-Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) 
Guarantor (if any):                        Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the Republic of Austria 
Aggregate nominal amount:                  EUR 500,000,000 
Description:                               EUR 10Y fixed rate notes due 
                                           Listing: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) and Luxembourg Stock 
                                           Exchange (Regulated Market) 
Offer price:                               TBC 
Other offer terms:                         Denoms: EUR 100,000 x EUR 1,000 
Stabilisation: 
Stabilisation Manager(s):                  J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator) 
                                           Commerzbank (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                                           Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                                           Erste Group (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 26May21 
Stabilisation period expected to end no    26Jun21 
later than: 
Existence, maximum size and conditions of  The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities in an amount not 
use of over-allotment facility:            exceeding 5% of the aggregate nominal amount stated above. 
Stabilisation trading venue:               Over the counter, TBC

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s), or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities, provided that the aggregate principal amount of the securities allotted does not exceed 105 percent of the aggregate principal amount of the securities, or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time, but it must end no later than the earlier of 30 days after the issue date of the securities and 60 days after the date of allotment of the securities.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that in that Member State

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209861 2021-06-18

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

