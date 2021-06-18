Log in
PRESS RELEASE : J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

06/18/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
J.P. Morgan AG: Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) - Post-stabilisation Period 
Announcement 
2021-06-18 / 19:16 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 May 21 
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such 
distribution would be unlawful. 
Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) 
Post-stabilisation Period Announcement 
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 26 May 21, J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 
134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse 
Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager 
(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities. 
Issuer:                  Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (ASFING) 
Guarantor (if any):      Explicit, unconditional & irrevocable guarantee by the Republic of Austria 
Aggregate nominal        EUR 500,000,000 
amount: 
Description:             EUR 10Y fixed rate notes due 02Jun31. Coupon 0.125%. 
                         Listing: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Regulated 
                         Market) 
Stabilisation Manager    J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator) 
(s):                     Commerzbank (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                         Credit Agricole CIB (Stabilisation Manager(s)) 
                         Erste Group (Stabilisation Manager 
Offer price:             99.891

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209863 2021-06-18

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209863&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

