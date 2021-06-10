Log in
PRESS RELEASE : PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp: wants to Build Affordable Housing from 100% Recycled Plastic

06/10/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp / Key word(s): Joint Venture 
PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp: wants to Build Affordable Housing from 100% Recycled Plastic 
2021-06-10 / 08:20 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Planet Clean Recycle Industries Corp (Canada) "PCRI" is pleased to announce a joint venture with "Plastic World 
Recycling Inc", "PWR" 700 Lehigh Street, Palmerton, PA 18071, USA. 
 
This will give "PCRI" a foothold in the USA Plastic Recycling markets and full access to USA markets and opportunities. 
"PWR" is in the Plastic Recycling business for more than 15 years and has established clients and suppliers in the USA. 
This gives "PCRI" a jump start in the USA markets. 
 
"This is a great day for us and a great accomplishment to enter the USA markets. We are very excited with this new 
opportunity", said Eduard Will marketing consultant at "PCRI". 
 
"We welcome with open arms "PCRI" and the opportunity to work alongside with us in the USA. We are excited with this 
new business opportunity as the Plastic Recycling business is in its boom", said Alex Ziabari, CEO of "PWR". 
 
In 2018, China banned most plastics headed for its recycling processors, shutting down the U.S.'s largest recycling 
export market. This has resulted in plastic garbage piling up across the USA with no end in sight. "PCRI" intends to 
use the experience and facilities of "PWR" to process recycle plastics for export and sale in the United States Planet 
Clean Recycle Industries Corp (Canada) is looking to raise USD 50,000,000 in order upgrade the factory in the USA, need 
for working capital, purchase of raw materials, purchase of new plastic recycling machines, purchase of transport 
vehicles and equipment 
 
 
 
About Planet Clean Recycle Industries Corp 
Planet Clean Recycle Industries Corp innovate plastics recycling and greener energy methods to increase the 
sustainability of our planet: its oceans and seas, the land and the soil, and most importantly, its future. Planet 
Clean Recycle Industries Corp is located in Canada with ISIN # CA72706L1094 and Cusip # 72706L109 for the purpose of 
establishing its recycling business in Canada. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      PlanetClean Recycle Industries Corp 
              2102-58 Keefer Pl. 
              BC V6B 0B Vancouver 
              Germany 
EQS News ID:  1206792 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1206792 2021-06-10

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206792&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

Heatmap :