Press Release : Glycotope Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

Glycotope Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical
Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting
Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2021 - Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company
developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific
carbohydrate structures, today announced it is presenting two posters at
the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting,
which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
Henner Kollenberg, Managing Director of Glycotope GmbH commented: "The
data presented at ASCO highlight our ability to draw on our
long-standing expertise in glyco-biology to generate novel
biopharmaceuticals targeting cancer indications. The data showed that a
Glycotope-developed anti-TA-MUC1 antibody combined with the anti-EGFR
Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors is
safe and feasible and exhibited interesting anti-tumour activity."
Poster details are as follows:
Poster 2524
Title: Safety and tolerability results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib
study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the
anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid
tumors
Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy
Abstract ID: 332635
Download:
https://www.glycotope.com/glycotope-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-virtual-annual-meeting-poster2524/
Poster 2522
Title: Activity results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining
the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab
or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors
Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy
Abstract ID: 329709
Download:
https://www.glycotope.com/glycotope-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-virtual-annual-meeting-poster2522/
Contact Information:
Glycotope GmbH
Henner Kollenberg
Managing Director
Phone: +49 30 9489 2600
E-Mail: mailto:contact@glycotope.com contact@glycotope.com
-----------------------------------------------------------
Media Contact:
Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh
Consilium Strategic Communications
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
Email: glycotope@consilium-comms.com
-----------------------------------------------------------
About GATTO
The multicenter, open label phase Ib GATTO study explored the
feasibility, tolerability and preliminary activity of combining
Gatipotuzumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody binding to a
tumor-associated epitope of mucin-1 (TA-MUC1) and an anti-EGFR antibody.
Based on compelling preclinical evidence suggesting a complex
interaction between EGFR and TA-MUC1 expressed on the tumor cell surface
in driving carcinogenesis, this study assessed the tolerability, safety
and preliminary activity of targeting EGFR and TA-MUC1. In this study,
50 patients with refractory solid tumors were treated with both
antibodies in 5 centers in Germany, Italy and Spain.
The results analysis demonstrated that combination of TA-MUC1 and EGFR
targeting antibodies is safe and feasible. Encouraging anti-tumor
activity was observed in heavily pretreated NSCLC and CRC patients,
particularly when the commercial anti-EGFR Panitumumab was used in
combination with Gatipotuzumab. Levels of soluble TA-MUC1 may have
predictive value and potentially be a companion biomarker for further
development of the combination.
About Glycotope
Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology
platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our
antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or
protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope
has to date discovered in excess of 150 GlycoTargets with antibodies
against several of these targets currently under development.
Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable
for development in an array of different modes of action including naked
antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or
fusion-proteins.
Currently six clinical and pre-clinical programs based on the TA-MUC1
GlycoTarget are under development by Glycotope or its licensing
partners. Visit www.glycotope.com.
