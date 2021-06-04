Log in
Press Release : Glycotope Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

   Glycotope Poster Presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical 
Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting 
 
   Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2021 - Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company 
developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific 
carbohydrate structures, today announced it is presenting two posters at 
the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, 
which is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19. 
 
   Henner Kollenberg, Managing Director of Glycotope GmbH commented: "The 
data presented at ASCO highlight our ability to draw on our 
long-standing expertise in glyco-biology to generate novel 
biopharmaceuticals targeting cancer indications. The data showed that a 
Glycotope-developed anti-TA-MUC1 antibody combined with the anti-EGFR 
Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors is 
safe and feasible and exhibited interesting anti-tumour activity." 
 
   Poster details are as follows: 
 
   Poster 2524 
 
   Title: Safety and tolerability results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib 
study combining the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the 
anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid 
tumors 
 
   Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy 
 
   Abstract ID: 332635 
 
   Download: 
https://www.glycotope.com/glycotope-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-virtual-annual-meeting-poster2524/ 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t2Px9Q096Nbg3hqs2R8awUYNaAPlu0CdLMfbmfjYRmj3pdw24QZYZ8E9UmVvLtcaBiFtKSQ78wZAT2K3fRIzPitM9PNeJ9wqHrPOGCUEP3sUSkJqRJhjCew4qjm3Z_YO1wHynm4eOCA3uv_lfakEvzELdXO5XihxsHN8k1sGq0a4vsz_hIEskZlQp5QFfG0a_L2lGdKG1AvY6ysyqr9PM_zn-tXoFoWEt_vo4zgUGEo4b1u-zHnGw_4eGMu_bURsSeXf1lZSuvH2RMlpMpAvDuuCFBOR1GtNPSPsQx3ZYuk= 
 
 
   Poster 2522 
 
   Title: Activity results of the GATTO study, a phase Ib study combining 
the anti-TA-MUC1 antibody Gatipotuzumab with the anti-EGFR Tomuzotuximab 
or Panitumumab in patients with refractory solid tumors 
 
   Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics--Immunotherapy 
 
   Abstract ID: 329709 
 
   Download: 
https://www.glycotope.com/glycotope-poster-presentation-at-the-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-virtual-annual-meeting-poster2522/ 
 
 
   Contact Information: 
 
 
 
 
 
 Glycotope GmbH 
 Henner Kollenberg 
 Managing Director 
 Phone: +49 30 9489 2600 
 E-Mail: mailto:contact@glycotope.com contact@glycotope.com 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 Media Contact: 
 Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh 
 Consilium Strategic Communications 
 Phone: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 
 Email: glycotope@consilium-comms.com 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
   About GATTO 
 
   The multicenter, open label phase Ib GATTO study explored the 
feasibility, tolerability and preliminary activity of combining 
Gatipotuzumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody binding to a 
tumor-associated epitope of mucin-1 (TA-MUC1) and an anti-EGFR antibody. 
Based on compelling preclinical evidence suggesting a complex 
interaction between EGFR and TA-MUC1 expressed on the tumor cell surface 
in driving carcinogenesis, this study assessed the tolerability, safety 
and preliminary activity of targeting EGFR and TA-MUC1. In this study, 
50 patients with refractory solid tumors were treated with both 
antibodies in 5 centers in Germany, Italy and Spain. 
 
   The results analysis demonstrated that combination of TA-MUC1 and EGFR 
targeting antibodies is safe and feasible. Encouraging anti-tumor 
activity was observed in heavily pretreated NSCLC and CRC patients, 
particularly when the commercial anti-EGFR Panitumumab was used in 
combination with Gatipotuzumab. Levels of soluble TA-MUC1 may have 
predictive value and potentially be a companion biomarker for further 
development of the combination. 
 
   About Glycotope 
 
   Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology 
platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our 
antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or 
protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope 
has to date discovered in excess of 150 GlycoTargets with antibodies 
against several of these targets currently under development. 
 
   Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable 
for development in an array of different modes of action including naked 
antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or 
fusion-proteins. 
 
   Currently six clinical and pre-clinical programs based on the TA-MUC1 
GlycoTarget are under development by Glycotope or its licensing 
partners. Visit www.glycotope.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

