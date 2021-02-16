Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

02/16/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Fearless Girl statue is seen outside the NYSE is seen in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology stocks moved lower.

Sectors poised to benefit the most from a reopening economy, including energy and financials, had the biggest gains. President Joe Biden has pitched a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill and is pressing Congress to pass it in the coming weeks in order to get $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans and bolster unemployment payments.

The S&P 500 banking index jumped 3.2% as the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit their highest since February 2020. [US/]

"The reflation trade continues to push equity markets across all industries and multi-caps ... and this rally could continue in the near-term," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank in Boston.

Conversely, utilities and real estate posted the biggest percentage losses among S&P 500 sectors, and technology stocks also slipped. Utilities and real estate, because of their steady earnings and high dividend yields, are often considered bond proxies and tend to move in tandem with Treasuries.

The technology sector includes many stocks with high earnings multiples, which may also come under pressure with rising yields, according to some market analysts.

The S&P 500 backed off from session highs as yields rose on Tuesday, which reflected investor worries about the day's surge in bond yields, said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas. Equities would likely tolerate a gradual ascent in rates, but a sprint higher could create turbulence, in his view.

"Even though interest rates are still really low, the stock market is going to be very, very sensitive to changes," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.56 points, or 0.31%, to 31,555.96, the S&P 500 gained 3.79 points, or 0.10%, to 3,938.62 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.65 points, or 0.18%, to 14,069.83.

A sharp drop in new coronavirus infections, progress in vaccinations and a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings season have reinforced hopes of a quick business recovery this year.

This week's earnings reports from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Marriott International Inc, Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor Inc will be closely watched for signs of a pickup in global travel demand.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Silvergate Capital Corp, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group jumped between 8% and 21% as bitcoin briefly climbed past $50,000.

Investors will also focus this week on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, where it reaffirmed its pledge to maintain a dovish policy stance.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 75 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 363 new highs and nine new lows.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Cynthia Osterman)

By April Joyner


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 31534.65 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NASDAQ 100 -0.18% 13778.761167 Delayed Quote.7.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.26% 14056.306574 Delayed Quote.9.37%
S&P 500 0.04% 3935.44 Delayed Quote.4.76%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks
RE
08:50aRecovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks
RE
07:38aMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed in Choppy Trade; 10-Year Government Bond Yield J..
MT
07:12aUS ECONOMICS : January Industrial Production Expected to Post 0.5% Gain After De..
MT
07:07aUS ECONOMICS : January Retail Sales, Ex-Auto Both Expected to Rebound
MT
06:49aRecovery rally drives Dow to new peak
RE
06:23aUS Stocks Mixed in Choppy Trade; 10-Year Government Bond Yield Jumps to Highe..
MT
05:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenu..
RE
05:20aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade gathers pa..
RE
05:11aStocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade gathers pace
RE
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:44aJPMORGAN CHASE : Completes Issuance Of $1 Billion Inaugural Social Bonds
MT
08:35aMICROSOFT : Reimagining computer science in the curriculum
PU
08:14aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Seeks Conditional Marketing Authorization Of COVID-19 Vaccin..
MT
08:13aSECURE WORKLOAD PROTECTION : Extending Micro Perimeters and Automation to Enterp..
PU
08:01aAMERICAN EXPRESS : Consumer Credit Card Delinquency Flat in January
MT
07:54aAPPLE : Could Announce Electric Vehicle Partnership Within 6 Months, Wedbush Say..
MT
07:35aLATEST ADDITION TO XBOX ACCESSORIES : Xbox Wireless Headset
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 250.305 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.13%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 145.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.82%
CATERPILLAR INC. 202.94 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.50%
THE BOEING COMPANY 216.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.45%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 312.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.11%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 323.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.46%
APPLE INC. 133.195 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.61%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 46.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.68%
AMGEN INC. 233.185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.70%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 49.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.19%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ