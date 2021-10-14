Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Risk rally pushes U.S. stock investors to unwind short bets -Vanda Research

10/14/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Institutional investors have been paring their bearish bets on Wall Street's most heavily shorted stocks in response to increasing appetites for riskier bets, according to strategists at Vanda Research.

Short-sellers are bearish investors who borrow stocks, aiming to buy them back when the price falls to cover the loan and pocket the difference.

Heavily shorted stocks were rallying on Wednesday and short-sellers were forced to leave bearish bets to curtail their losses, a situation known as a short squeeze.

"We believe institutional investors were forced to cover their shorts, either because they were de-grossing or because they feared that a rebound in risk sentiment could inflict pain on their short book," Vanda strategists Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni said about Wednesday's session.

Some of the top shorted U.S. traded stocks, in terms of percentage of shares sold short, have been rallying recently, according to the latest data from S3 Partners.

The top short, Big 5 Sporting Goods, with 41.5% of its float sold short, had risen almost 4% in the last three sessions but was down 0.5% on Thursday. Altimeter Growth Corp, with 36% of its shares shorted, was rallying 4% on Thursday with a sharp spike higher in trading volume.

Blink Charging Co, which has 36% of its float shorted, was down 2.5% Thursday after rising 8% in the previous three sessions while WorkHorse Group, with 35% of its float shorted, was falling 2.5% Thursday after rising 10.6% in the last two sessions.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's three major indexes were up more than 1% on Thursday after also gaining ground Wednesday.

Highly shorted names also got high retail mentions on Reddit's WallStreetBets, the Vanda strategists said, noting that comments on such stocks on the forum was very close to the daily average in September and October.

Retail investors, however, had nothing to do with the short squeeze, the strategists said, as individual purchases of these stocks on Wednesday were a lot smaller than most days in September and October.

On WallStreetBets, an investor forum on Reddit.com, some commentators were pointing out on Wednesday that it was a rough session for bearish investors.

"Out there somewhere is a bear crying..." one WallStreetBets member wrote.

Vanda argued that if the short squeeze continues in stocks "it could eventually lure retail investors to abandon crypto investments" as they say "that rotations between those two asset classes are very common."

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Sinéad Carew in New York; editing by Uttaresh.V and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.51% 3299.01 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
CANOO INC. -0.62% 7.185 Delayed Quote.-47.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.55% 34901.07 Delayed Quote.12.32%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.29% 302.805 Delayed Quote.33.22%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -1.49% 11.185 Delayed Quote.-25.62%
QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.87% 46.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WORKHORSE GROUP INC. -2.13% 6.525 Delayed Quote.-66.23%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:01pWall St ends up sharply as earnings, economic data lift optimism
RE
03:54pUS Stocks on Track to Close Sharply Higher as Strong Bank Earnings, Pandemic-Low Jobles..
MT
03:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Risk rally pushes U.S. stock investors to unwind short bets -..
RE
03:47pEnergy Stocks Adding to Prior Gains As Crude Oil Recovers from Midday Slide
MT
03:19pUS ECONOMICS : Stalled Auto Sales Weighs on September Retail Sales
MT
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.99% to Settle at $84.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.60% to Settle at $2.5614 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.23% to Settle at $2.4350 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.08% to Settle at $81.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.74% to Settle at $5.6870 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:02pBOEING : names Heidi Grant as Business Development Leader
PU
04:01pWall St ends up sharply as earnings, economic data lift optimism
RE
04:01pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Declares Dividends on Series B and Series D Preferred Stock
BU
03:44pMICROSOFT : to Fold China LinkedIn Amid Compliance Issues And Other Challenges
MT
03:40pConsumer Stocks Hanging On To Most of Their Thursday Advance
MT
03:20pMICROSOFT : U.S. Army pushes back date on Microsoft goggles, affirms commitment to deal
RE
03:12pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Lin-Manuel Miranda and American Express® Shine Broadway's Lights on COD..
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.78 Delayed Quote.7.45%
DOW INC. 59.355 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.30%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 420.76 Delayed Quote.4.26%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 223.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.67%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 250.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.17%
MERCK & CO., INC. 78.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
THE BOEING COMPANY 217.255 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
Heatmap :