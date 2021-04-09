Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

04/09/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.

Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks after being outperformed by value stocks for most of the year. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March boosted confidence in economic growth.

Data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in March, bringing the largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years.

Many investors now expect higher inflation as vaccine rollouts help the U.S. economy rebound from coronavirus-fueled lockdowns, yet stocks showed little concern over the data as the Federal Reserve has maintained it will allow inflation to overshoot its target.

"I can understand why investors would say I am not going to get freaked out price-wise because the reflation trade will be beneficial to earnings," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"They are taking the bad with the good, the good being if the economy is going to go up and earnings are going to increase, hey I will take some inflation with that, because I don't think the inflation is going to undo any of the profit margin expansion that I expect to see."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.94 points, or 0.4%, to 33,638.51, the S&P 500 gained 13.22 points, or 0.32%, to 4,110.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.43 points, or 0.1%, to 13,843.74.

The banks will kick off first-quarter earnings season next week, and analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to show a 25% jump from a year earlier, the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Megacap names such as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, which are in the growth index, advanced to pace the S&P 500. Amazon shares rose 1.96% as warehouse workers in Alabama rejected an attempt to form a union.

The Russell 1000 growth index, made up largely of technology stocks, is poised to outperform its value counterpart, made up mostly of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy names, for a second week following the recent pullback in longer-dated Treasury yields.

Bank of America's weekly fund flow figures showed investors have pumped more money into equities over the past five months than in the last 12 years.

Honeywell gained about 2.44% to help lift the Dow as Jefferies and J.P. Morgan raised their price targets on the U.S. aero parts maker's shares.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.02-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 39 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Chuck Mikolajczak


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 33647.18 Delayed Quote.9.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.14% 13781.985563 Delayed Quote.6.75%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.03% 13836.574373 Delayed Quote.7.30%
S&P 500 0.30% 4110.18 Delayed Quote.8.62%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:12pWall Street gains, Treasury yields rise as inflation picks up steam
RE
03:10pMARKET CHATTER : China's Ride-Hailing Company Didi Chuxing Reportedly Selects Go..
MT
03:08pWall Street gains, Treasury yields rise as inflation picks up steam
RE
02:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters c..
RE
01:34pMelt up? More money poured into stocks in past 5 months than last 12 years
RE
01:31pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming..
RE
01:24pProducer-Price Inflation Rise Exceeds Expectations in March as Final Demand G..
MT
01:02pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Stocks Broadly Higher Amid Highe..
MT
12:56pBarclays to Enact 1-for-4 Reverse Split of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-T..
MT
12:49pElectrical Vehicles Industry Set for $5 Trillion Addressable Market Over Next..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:02pOffice Market Faces Rents, Values Plunge on Work-From-Home Momentum, Wedbush ..
MT
02:34pWALMART  : eyes local companies as McDonald's exits some stores
AQ
02:26pBOEING  : Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems
AQ
01:43pIQ INSIGHT : Spring-loaded innovation
PU
01:05pPEOPLE AT MICROSOFT : Charlotte Yarkoni, chief operating officer of Cloud and AI
PU
12:55pUPDATE : McDonald's to Shut Hundreds of Walmart Locations
MT
12:41pEurope Investigates Reports of Blood Clots in Recipients of J&J's Covid-19 Va..
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 225.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.71%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 374.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 229.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.44%
APPLE INC. 132.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
INTEL CORPORATION 67.895 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.26%
CATERPILLAR INC. 229 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.64%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 135.91 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 54.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.30%
THE BOEING COMPANY 251.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.42%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 160.295 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.64%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ