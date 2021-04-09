Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields rise on strong inflation data

04/09/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work as a screen shows Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference after the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rates announcement on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow notched record closing highs on Friday after solid U.S. inflation data and an uptick in Treasury yields suggested the economic recovery from the pandemic-related recession was gaining momentum.

"(It was) a fairly quiet Friday with low volume, a welcome change from 12 months ago," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

"Today was all about inflation," Carter added. "Despite today's higher PPI number, equity markets are starting to begrudgingly believe the Fed is in no rush to raise interest rates."

All three major U.S. stock indexes posted weekly gains as upbeat economic data boosted risk appetite ahead of first-quarter earnings.

Transports, seen as a proxy for economic health, advanced for their 10th week in a row.

"Cyclical parts of the market like transports are being driven higher due to strong vaccination rates in the U.S., which suggests the economic reopening may accelerate," Carter said.

A Labor Department report showed producer prices rose last month at twice the speed of February's growth, reviving some inflation worries.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered assurances on Thursday that the central bank is far more concerned about the recent uptick in COVID-19 infections than inflationary pressures.

"Powell is not overly concerned about long-term inflation," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. "The Fed has stressed from the very beginning these increases will be transitory."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.03 points, or 0.89%, to 33,800.6, the S&P 500 gained 31.63 points, or 0.77%, to 4,128.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 70.88 points, or 0.51%, to 13,900.19.

European stocks ended nominally higher, but marked their longest winning streak since November 2019 on rising hopes of a rapid economic rebound.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.08% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.32%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.97%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.81% lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.20%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose in the wake of the PPI report, which provided further evidence that the world's largest economy was on a stable road to recovery from the pandemic.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.655%, from 1.632% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.327%, from 2.322% late on Thursday.

The dollar inched higher against a basket of world currencies as inflation data lifted bond yields, but the greenback had its softest week of the year due to better-than-expected economic data and the dovish Fed.

The dollar index rose 0.11%, with the euro down 0.07% to $1.1904.

Graphic: Dollar set for worst week of the year

The Japanese yen weakened 0.35% versus the greenback at 109.65 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3709, down 0.17% on the day.

Crude oil prices dropped on rising supply amid a mixed picture on demand recovery from the COVID-19 slump.

U.S. crude dipped 0.47% to settle at $59.32 per barrel, while Brent crude settled at $62.95 per barrel, falling 0.4% on the day.

Gold withdrew from Thursday's one-month peak, weighed down by a rebounding dollar and rising Treasury yields. Still, the safe-haven metal appears headed for its first weekly gain in three.

Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,742.64 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Stephen Culp


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 33800.6 Delayed Quote.9.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 13845.05499 Delayed Quote.6.75%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 13900.185309 Delayed Quote.7.30%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 29768.06 Real-time Quote.8.25%
S&P 500 0.77% 4128.8 Delayed Quote.8.62%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.08% 437.23 Delayed Quote.9.48%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:39pUS Stocks Rally Into Bell to End Week at New Highs as Amazon Leads, Rates Beh..
MT
04:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields ris..
RE
04:36pStifel's Chief Economist Questions Need for $2 Trillion Stimulus Program for ..
MT
04:31pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally Into Bell to End Week at New Highs as Amazon Lead..
MT
04:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at recor..
RE
04:24pS&P 500 Posts 2.7% Weekly Climb to Fresh Highs, Led by Technology, Consumer D..
MT
04:21pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Friday
MT
04:04pUS Oil Rig Count Unchanged This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:02pS&p 500 registers third record closing high in a row, dow registers record cl..
RE
03:58pUS Stocks Poised to End Week at New Highs as Amazon Leads, Rates Behave
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:23pGOLDMAN SACHS  : Announces Redemption of 3.00% Notes due April 26, 2022 and Floa..
PU
04:17pAPPLE  : Tech companies help lift stocks, push S&P 500 to record high
AQ
04:17pGOLDMAN SACHS  : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
03:02pOffice Market Faces Rents, Values Plunge on Work-From-Home Momentum, Wedbush ..
MT
02:34pWALMART  : eyes local companies as McDonald's exits some stores
AQ
02:26pBOEING  : Airlines pull Boeing Max jets to inspect electrical systems
AQ
01:43pIQ INSIGHT : Spring-loaded innovation
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 231.38 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.24%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 376.3 Delayed Quote.3.13%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 231.28 Delayed Quote.3.04%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 235.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.38%
INTEL CORPORATION 68.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.31%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 52.95 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.32%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 136.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.46%
THE BOEING COMPANY 253.37 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.62%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 161.145 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.12%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 54.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.17%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ