    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
S&P 500, Dow up on earnings lift, Nasdaq off session low

01/19/2022 | 12:59pm EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday after upbeat results from a host of companies partially offset a shaky start to the fourth-quarter reporting season, with the Nasdaq bouncing from its session low.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly shed more than 10% from its record closing high on Nov. 19, also staying below its 200-day moving average on an intraday basis, a key technical support level. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level.

Apple Inc and Cisco weighed the most on the S&P 500 technology sector, while Nvidia Corp led falls among semiconductors.

"We are getting close to down 10% on the Nasdaq ... and a lot of the tailwinds are turning against interest rate-sensitive sectors," said Joshua Chastant, senior investment analyst at GuideStone Capital Management.

Upbeat quarterly reports from companies including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley outweighed the gloomy sentiment on tech by early afternoon.

UnitedHealth rose 1.8% after the health insurer beat market estimates for quarterly profit on strong demand in its health insurance business.

Procter & Gamble gained 4.3% as it raised its annual sales forecast, benefiting from resurgent demand for cleaning products due to a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Bank of America added 1.2% on reporting a jump in fourth-quarter profit, while Morgan Stanley rose 2.6% after posting quarterly earnings above market expectations. Both banks wrapped up results from big lenders on a positive note.

Most other big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported disappointing results, knocking down the S&P 500 financial sector and banks subsector from record highs.

"JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs set the bar very low for Morgan Stanley and Bank of America. Even though the reports were not fantastic, they were better than what those lower expectations were," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

Earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 23.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Investors are now waiting for next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for more cues on the central bank's plan to control inflation. Data last week showed U.S. consumer prices increased strongly in December, adding up to the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 93.92 points, or 0.27%, at 35,462.39, the S&P 500 was up 11.43 points, or 0.25%, at 4,588.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.85 points, or 0.16%, at 14,529.74.

United Airlines fell 1.7% ahead of its fourth-quarter results after markets close.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 522 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Maju Samuel)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.19% 2753.585 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
APPLE INC. -0.58% 168.7399 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.41% 46.455 Delayed Quote.3.98%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.79% 59.245 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.13% 64.535 Delayed Quote.8.13%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -1.18% 39.07 Delayed Quote.1.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 35385.95 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.23% 149.39 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.24% 325.46 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.57% 310.395 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.82% 95.69 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.62% 15306.520505 Real-time Quote.-6.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.49% 14579.032138 Real-time Quote.-7.27%
NETFLIX, INC. 1.89% 521.03 Delayed Quote.-15.21%
S&P 500 0.29% 4589.44 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
TESLA, INC. -0.98% 1019.97 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.45% 349.09 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.58% 44.88 Delayed Quote.4.18%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1.42% 467.0601 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 163.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.32%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 310.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.66%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 230.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.13%
WALMART INC. 144.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.59%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 467.24 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.36%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 363.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.92%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 350.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.04%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 163.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.88%
THE BOEING COMPANY 220.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.90%
CATERPILLAR INC. 222.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.54%
