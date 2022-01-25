Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P ends down after another wild session

01/25/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Another wild day on Wall Street. Stocks plunged early in the session, then climbed back, but came up short ... unlike Monday when the Dow plummeted more than a thousand points but regained it all to end higher. On Tuesday, interest-rate sensitive tech stocks led the sell-off.

Only bank and energy stocks finished in the green ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

Geopolitical tensions in Europe dampened investor sentiment, as did concerns about an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, said Systematic Ventures CEO Max Wolff.

"I think the Fed is kind of painted into a corner here. I think they're gonna have to indicate a more aggressive stance on normalization. I think they're gonna say things that the market is going to interpret as aggressive."

The Dow fought back from a nearly 800-point deficit to close just two-tenth percent lower. The S&P 500 fell more than 1% and the Nasdaq was down over 2%.

Shares of General Electric tumbled 6%. Global supply chain disruptions hurt the industrial conglomerate, pulling down its quarterly revenue.

Shares of Pfizer gained almost 2%. It and its German partner, BioNTech, launched a clinical trial of a new version of their vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant.

After the bell, Microsoft shares dropped even though its quarterly profit and revenue rose and beat estimates. Strong demand for the company's cloud-based services helped grow the top line.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.71593 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BIONTECH SE 3.65% 156.49 Delayed Quote.-41.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.35116 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.7917 Delayed Quote.0.58%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.19% 34297.73 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.1305 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -5.98% 91.11 Delayed Quote.1.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013374 Delayed Quote.0.10%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.66% 288.49 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.28% 13539.294893 Real-time Quote.-11.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.66889 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
PFIZER, INC. 1.94% 52.54 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
S&P 500 -1.22% 4356.45 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:41pUS Stocks Close Lower as Fed Begins Two-Day Policy Meeting
MT
04:06pMid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Falls More Than Expected in January
MT
04:00pUS Stocks Lower as Fed Begins Two-Day Policy Meeting
MT
03:57pConsumer Confidence Slips Less Than Expected in January, Pressure by Inflation, Pandemi..
MT
03:53pUS ECONOMICS : Wall Street Bracing for FOMC Outcome
MT
03:50pRussia Unlikely to Invade Ukraine; Will Lose Consumer, Technology Imports, Wells Fargo ..
MT
03:18pDecember US New-Home Sales Seen Accelerating to 760,000 Annual Rate
MT
03:16pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 25
MT
03:15pTop Cryptocurrencies Rally; Bitcoin Tops $37,000 Level
MT
03:12pSignals for March Key Focus for FOMC Statement and Powell Press Conference
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:11pGOLDMAN SACHS : Announcement Regarding GS Momentum Builder Multi-Asset 5S ER Index
PU
04:22pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : ‌ - Form 8-K
PU
04:20pSALESFORCE COM : 4 Emerging B2B Commerce Trends (that Could Impact Business in 2022)
PU
04:19pMicrosoft Posts Higher EPS, Revenue in Fiscal Q2
MT
04:18pMICROSOFT : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pMicrosoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 173.11 Delayed Quote.8.92%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 136.1 Delayed Quote.5.65%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 132.59 Delayed Quote.4.25%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 167.63 Delayed Quote.2.86%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 146.53 Delayed Quote.1.09%
INTEL CORPORATION 51 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
WALMART INC. 137.15 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 50.99 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 288.49 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 215.39 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
Heatmap :