  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

S&P falls as Fed hints at hawkish tightening timeline

01/26/2022 | 05:53pm EST
The Dow surrendered its nearly 500 point gain late in the session Wednesday, nosediving along with the S&P to finish lower. Stocks initially surged after the Federal Reserve said it's keeping key interest rates at zero for now.

But the hefty gains soon evaporated as the Fed signaled it'll soon raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Spartan Capital Securities Chief Market Economist Peter Cardillo says, however, the Fed should've acted sooner.

"It was late. There's no question about that. They were behind the curve, and that's why all of a sudden they're somewhat hawkish. But can it be dealt with? Yes."

The Dow declined 130 points, or four-tenth percent. The S&P 500 shed nearly two-tenth percent. But the Nasdaq managed to barely break even ...

... supported by shares of Microsoft, which gained nearly 3%. The software developer issued a bullish forecast for quarterly revenue, driven partly by its cloud business.

Mattel shares jumped over 4%. The toymaker snatched back the right to make toys from Disney's Princess lineup and the "Frozen" franchise... from archrival Hasbro, whose shares dropped sharply.

After the bell, shares of Tesla rose. The world's most valuable automaker delivered a record number of vehicles. Its quarterly revenue surged higher, zipping past analysts' estimates.


© Reuters 2022
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P falls as Fed hints at hawkish tightening timeline
RE
05:08pUS Stocks Reverse Early Gains After Fed Policy Statement, Fed Chair Powell's Comments o..
MT
04:26pUS Stocks Reverse Early Gains Following Fed Policy Statement, Fed Chair Powell's Commen..
MT
03:25pInvestors Should Put Sidelined Cash to Work After S&P 500 Pullback, Wells Fargo's Wren ..
MT
03:21pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 26
MT
03:17pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Falls 9.8%, Weighed Down by Grain, Motor Vehicles
MT
03:12pFOMC Poised to Raise Rates in March if Conditions Remain Appropriate, Fed Chair Powell ..
MT
03:11pTop Cryptocurrencies Climb; Bitcoin Holds Above $37,000
MT
03:10pCrude Inventories Unexpectedly Climb for Second Straight Week as Oil Prices Rise After ..
MT
02:53pFOMC 'Is of a Mind' to Raise Rates at March Meeting if Conditions are Appropriate, Fed ..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:37pNike Appoints New General Counsel
DJ
05:16pVISA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pNIKE, Inc. Names Ann Miller Executive Vice President & General Counsel
BU
04:41pIntel Logs Decline in Q4 Adjusted EPS Even as Revenue Rises, Guides Q1 Earnings Below S..
MT
04:32pChevron Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:21pIntel Guides For Q1 EPS of $0.80 on Revenue of About $18.3 Billion, vs. Analyst Consens..
MT
04:20pINTEL : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 296.71 Delayed Quote.2.85%
VISA, INC. 205.87 Delayed Quote.1.92%
INTEL CORPORATION 51.69 Delayed Quote.1.35%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 175.32 Delayed Quote.1.28%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 147.92 Delayed Quote.0.95%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 133.6 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 49.76 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
3M COMPANY 169.3 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 51.02 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
THE BOEING COMPANY 194.27 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
Heatmap :