  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  DJ Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/15 04:55:41 pm
36087.45 PTS   -0.04%
After hours
0.03%
36099.66 PTS
05:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest
RE
05:02pUS Stocks Coast Monday as Boieng Shares, Bond Yields Rise
MT
04:49pUS Stocks Start Week Flat to Little Changed, Struggle to Find Direction Throughout Session
MT
Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

11/15/2021 | 05:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pinterest logo is seen on a smartphone placed over U.S. dollar banknotes in this illustration

DUBAI (Reuters) -The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, nearly tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group, Walmart and Pinterest.

Its U.S.-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased from nearly $16 billion in the prior quarter, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Other stocks it bought included Just Eat Takeaway.com and Ballard Power Systems.

The PIF, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF also owns a 62.72% stake in electric car company Lucid, which has a market value of about $71 billion, a significant boost in value from the end of September.

"The Q3 figure is indeed significantly larger than Q2, but most of the increase is due to Lucid Motors' IPO in July," said Diego Lopez, managing director at Global SWF, an industry data specialist.

"If you isolate the effect of Lucid, the U.S. equity holdings increased only 11%, from $15.9 billion to $17.7 billon."

Lucid's listing in July was a huge dividend for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which invested more than $1 billion in the company in 2018 for a substantial stake and invested more in February. The PIF also owns a 3.75% stake in ride-sharing company Uber Technologies.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil.

"While PIF's strategy in 2020 seemed to be focused on short-term gains, we've seen a change in 2021, with only one divestment so far," Lopez said, adding that the focus is moving towards private partnerships.

PIF has also invested $45 billion in Softbank's inaugural $100 billion technology fund.

The PIF has boosted its firepower from several funding sources in recent years, including loans and a $40 billion transfer from central bank reserves last year.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Chang, Mark Potter and Hugh Lawson)

By Saeed Azhar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. -2.75% 22.31 Delayed Quote.-22.97%
CALIBER IMAGING & DIAGNOSTICS, INC. -66.67% 0.01 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 36087.45 Delayed Quote.17.95%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -0.60% 59.56 Real-time Quote.-35.15%
LUCID GROUP, INC. 2.16% 44.88 Delayed Quote.338.86%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.23% 7000 End-of-day quote.-13.13%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE BOEING COMPANY 233.09 Delayed Quote.5.49%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 187.545 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.11%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 116.82 Delayed Quote.2.27%
DOW INC. 60.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.49%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 148.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.06%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 56.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.81%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 163.52 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
AMGEN INC. 207.33 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.10%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 117.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.23%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 450.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.75%
