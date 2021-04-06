Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks dip after record highs

04/06/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wall Street took a breather Tuesday, one day after the Dow and the S&P 500 notched record closing highs.

The Dow faltered by 96 points. The S&P 500 shed 3 points after touching another intra-day high. The Nasdaq lost 7 points.

The market could be in for some restful days after recent action, says DataTrek Research Co-founder Nick Colas.

"You know, we've had such a strong start to the first second quarter, such a strong start to April, that it's totally reasonable to think that we're going to basically hang out here, not just today but for a couple of days as markets digest what just happened. Earnings season is coming up. That has to be strong. Forecasts have to get bumped up. We're going to see GDP numbers for Q1 later in the month. All those things are going to factor into whether or not this latest rally is really sustainable. So I don't think we're going to move much for the next couple of days."

Upbeat economic news wasn't enough to energize a tired market. Job openings in the U.S. rose more than expected in February - hitting a two-year high at 7.4 million. When job openings outpace hiring, that usually bodes well for those looking for work.

And the International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

A comeback for cruising? Norwegian Cruise Line says it will start sailing outside of the United States from the Caribbean and Greek Isles starting in July. Nearly all of its ships have been grounded for more than year. No word yet on when the CDC will allow cruise ships to dock in the U.S. again. Shares of Norwegian jumped nearly 5 percent.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 33430.24 Delayed Quote.9.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 13578.45754 Delayed Quote.5.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 13698.379978 Delayed Quote.6.34%
S&P 500 -0.10% 4073.94 Delayed Quote.7.02%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks dip after record highs
RE
05:19pUS Stocks End Slightly Lower Tuesday, Snapping Three-Day Winning Streak
MT
05:02pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower on Tuesday as S&P 500 Snaps Three-Day Gain
MT
05:01pIndustrials Down As Investors Reassess Infrastructure Proposal -- Industrials..
DJ
04:42pS&P 500 slips but closes near record level
RE
04:26pWall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earni..
RE
04:21pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : California to Lift COVID-19 Curbs by June 15 If Hospitalization..
MT
04:21pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
04:14pCanada Stocks Rise to Another Record on Improving Energy Issues
MT
04:14pEU Open to Yellen's Proposal of Global Minimum Corporate Tax Rate
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:23pMERCK  : Organon Plans Senior Notes Offering Ahead of Spin-Off
MT
04:11pMERCK  : Organon Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
BU
04:07pVISA INC.  : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 2..
BU
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Slumping in Late Tuesday Trading
MT
03:20pMARKET CHATTER : Goldman Sachs Bought $104 Million Deliveroo Stake to Prop Up Am..
MT
03:08pUNITEDHEALTH  : UnitedHealthcare to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries in Hawaii
MT
02:56pMARKET CHATTER : Walmart's Flipkart, India-Based E-Commerce Venture, Planning US..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
NIKE, INC. 137.16 Delayed Quote.1.51%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 231.91 Delayed Quote.1.34%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 327.06 Delayed Quote.1.09%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.19 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 189.73 Delayed Quote.0.65%
INTEL CORPORATION 65.56 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
MERCK & CO., INC. 75.79 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 364.37 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
THE BOEING COMPANY 255.17 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 55.7 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ