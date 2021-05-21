Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks mixed as Dow extends recovery after strong U.S. business surveys

05/21/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People are seen on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, while inflation concerns still loom for growth stocks at the end of a volatile week of trading.

Helping the Dow outperform was Boeing, which added 3.2% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.

IHS Markit's data showed U.S. business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor.

Following a three-day slump, Wall Street's main indexes gained ground on Thursday after data showed the fewest U.S. weekly jobless claims since the pandemic-driven recession in 2020, pointing to a pickup in labor market.

Despite weakness on Friday, the Nasdaq is on course to snap a four-week losing streak as investors this week returned to tech-related mega-cap shares, which recently took the biggest hit on inflation worries.

"Everybody is grappling with the timing and extent of the COVID recovery. Inflation fears have really been triggered by some of these positive economic reports," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments.

Bitcoin dropped after China's Vice Premier Liu He said his government will crack down on the virtual currency's mining and trading activities. Cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings erased early gains to fall between 2% and 6.3%.

Seven of the 11 S&P sectors were higher, with economy-linked financials and energy providing the biggest boost.

At 2:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.21 points, or 0.45%, to 34,238.36, the S&P 500 gained 5.35 points, or 0.13%, to 4,164.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.38 points, or 0.2%, to 13,508.36

Ford Motor Co rose 7.4% to $13.4, setting for their biggest daily percent gain in more than two months, after it announced plans on Thursday to form a battery joint venture in the U.S. with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to support its electric vehicle rollout, confirming a Reuters report earlier.

Nvidia Corp added about 3.4% after announcing a four-for-one stock split, as it looks to make its stock less expensive for investors.

VF Corp slumped 7.5% after Vans and The North Face parent's quarterly profit fell short of estimates.

The S&P 500 posted 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 108 new highs and 24 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

By Medha Singh and Krystal Hu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -3.03% 225.84 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 34244.3 Delayed Quote.10.75%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. -3.97% 21.03 Delayed Quote.109.67%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.23% 603.09 Delayed Quote.11.93%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. -4.72% 23.1192 Delayed Quote.42.32%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.72% 280000 End-of-day quote.47.37%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:19pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:11pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.72% This Week to Settle at $63.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pUS Dollar Rebounds Friday, Helped by Record Highs in IHS Markit Business Surv..
MT
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks mixed as Dow extends recovery after strong U..
RE
02:46pDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX  : CIBC's Avery Shenfeld With His Market Call For th..
MT
02:16pPersonal Income Seen Down 14.9% -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:10pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for May 21
MT
02:01pPRESS RELEASE  : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acqui..
DJ
02:00pFed Officials Agree to Remain Data-Driven, But Differences on When to Act
MT
01:48pDGAP-PVR  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:17pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : RYBREVANTTM (amivantamab-vmjw) Receives FDA Approval as the..
PU
03:17pMARKET CHATTER : Boeing Reportedly Plans 737 MAX Output Increase in Fall 2022
MT
02:51pVACCINES TO VACCINATIONS : Towards collaboration in vaccine administration
PU
02:10pAPPLE  : Federal Circuit Affirms PTAB's Claim Construction And Obviousness Analy..
AQ
02:08pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : US FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Rybrevant for Lung Canc..
MT
01:48pAPPLE  : Tim Cook says 'threat profile' of iPhone justifies App Store rules
RE
01:17pApple's Tim Cook Takes Witness Stand in Antitrust Fight -- 5th Update
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE BOEING COMPANY 236.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.74%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 365.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.71%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 163.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.39%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 104.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.36%
DOW INC. 69.165 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 245.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.32%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 52.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.44%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 231.17 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.44%
MERCK & CO., INC. 79.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.53%
APPLE INC. 125.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.07%
Heatmap :