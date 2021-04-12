Stocks pause ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow shed 55 points. The S&P 500 was basically flat. The Nasdaq lost 50 points.

Investors are moving with caution with earnings season set to begin, says Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO Jacob Walthour.

"I think you're seeing selling pressure on the market simply because investors are concerned about whether or not earnings will come in ahead of these revised estimates that have been set by Wall Street analysts. And let's face it, the market has run a significant distance in a very short period of time. And so people are getting a little bit nervous and they're wondering kind of what's next in this market."

There was a lot of corporate news to trade off of. Sources told Reuters exclusively that GameStop is looking to replace current CEO George Sherman and the board is already working with an executive headhunter on the CEO search. GameStop is trying to transform from a struggling brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce outfit. A GameStop spokesman declined to comment. Shares fell roughly 11 percent.

A warning from United Airlines. The air carrier said it expects first-quarter revenues to show a plunge of 66 percent - which is near the lower end of its prior forecast. Shares of United - down 4 percent.

A summit at the White House focused on semiconductors. President Biden wants to revive domestic semiconductor manufacturing amidst a global chip shortage that's hurting production across several industries.

And Microsoft offered to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications for nearly $20 billion. Shares of Microsoft touched an all-time high. Nuance surged to a record high as well.