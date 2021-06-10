Log in
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/10 05:04:01 pm
34466.24 PTS   +0.06%
After hours
0.03%
34474.86 PTS
05:22pConsumer Shares Rise as Consumer Prices Surge -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealthcare Shares Climb, Leading Gainers -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:09pIndustrials Slip as Investors Weigh Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Technology Shares Move Higher -- Tech Roundup

06/10/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Shares of technology companies gained.

A European Union privacy regulator has proposed a fine of more than $425 million against Amazon.com, part of a process that could yield the biggest-yet penalty under the bloc's privacy law, people familiar with the matter said.

Luxembourg's data-protection commission, the CNPD, has circulated a draft decision sanctioning Amazon's privacy practices and proposing the fine among the bloc's 26 other national authorities, the people said. An Amazon spokesman declined to comment.

Meanwhile, NextNav Holdings is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company that would take the next-generation GPS firm public and value it at about $1.2 billion, the companies said. Founded in 2007, NextNav says its platforms can locate a device's specific indoor positioning, including what floor of a building it is on. Vertical positioning data are a focus for regulators to improve responses to 911 emergency calls in urban areas and could have consumer applications in sectors like gaming and transportation that require a device's specific location. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-21 1730ET

All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:22pConsumer Shares Rise as Consumer Prices Surge -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pHealthcare Shares Climb, Leading Gainers -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:09pIndustrials Slip as Investors Weigh Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:55pUS Stocks Advance, Treasury Yields Retreat After May Inflation Tops Estimates
MT
04:52pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Advance, Treasury Yields Retreat After May Inflation Ab..
MT
04:46pMaterials Shares Fall as Inflation Accelerates -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:43pEnergy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Finish Higher -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:40pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : Federal Reserve's Securities Holdings Up From Prior Week on Tre..
MT
04:32pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rise by $10.87 B..
MT
04:26pDealers Added US Treasuries as of June 2 Versus Prior Week, New York Fed Data..
MT
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:16pApple hires former BMW, Canoo executive for car project
RE
04:48pWALT DISNEY  : New Trailer Debuts for Twentieth Century Studios' ‘Free Guy..
PU
04:48pWALT DISNEY  : Watch a Trailer for ‘Ron's Gone Wrong'
PU
04:46pGOLDMAN SACHS  : (Form 8-K)
PU
04:44pGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pAPPLE  : U.S. senator slams Apple, Amazon, Nike, for enabling forced labour in C..
RE
04:15pSTREET COLOR : Apple Hires Former BMW Exec and EV Startup Canoo Founder Ulrich K..
MT
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 55.31 Delayed Quote.3.52%
MERCK & CO., INC. 76.14 Delayed Quote.2.84%
AMGEN INC. 244.64 Delayed Quote.2.14%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 55.065 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.93%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 240.19 Delayed Quote.1.74%
APPLE INC. 126.11 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 162.23 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 160.4 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 373.94 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
CATERPILLAR INC. 225.73 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
