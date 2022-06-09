Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:52 2022-06-09 pm EDT
32272.79 PTS   -1.94%
After hours
 0.00%
32272.79 PTS
05:05pUS Stocks Tumble on Thursday Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
04:54pUS Stocks Tumble on Thursday Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
U.S. stock market has not priced in economic slowdown yet - Bridgewater co-CIO

06/09/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Karen Karniol-Tambour, of Bridgewater Associates, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bridgewater's Karen Karniol-Tambour, co-chief investment officer for sustainability, said on Thursday that the U.S. stock market has not yet priced in an economic slowdown in the United States.

"Profits are extremely high and it seems very unlikely they can remain this high at unprecedented levels forever," she told the audience at the Sohn Investment Conference.

Although the S&P 500 is down 14.8% this year, Karniol-Tambour believes investors have only taken into consideration a rise in interest rates, ignoring a very significant economic slowdown and higher volatility brought by persistent inflation.

"The market is not really reflecting a significant economic slowdown," she said.

Bridgewater, founded by Ray Dalio, manages $150 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2022
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market has not priced in economic slowdown yet - B..
05:05pUS Stocks Tumble on Thursday Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
04:54pUS Stocks Tumble on Thursday Ahead of Friday's Inflation Report
04:43pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Virtually Flat as of June 8 Compared with Previous W..
04:33pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rise by Only $614 Million as of June 8 f..
04:01pUS Stocks Decline on Thursday as Investors Await Inflation Report Due Friday
03:49pOnline Inflation Decelerates in May as Grocery Prices Continue Upward Trajectory, Adobe..
03:39pUS ECONOMICS : Bracing For Strong Inflation Report With May CPI Projected to Rise 0.7%
03:13pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Maintains $30,000 Level
03:05pMay US CPI Seen Rising 0.7% Overall, Core Seen Up 0.5%, Year-Over-Year Rates Flattening..
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:59pWall St drops as investor jitters climb before CPI data Friday
02:42pApollo, Reliance Make Binding Offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance's UK Pharmacy Business
02:26pWalt Disney Names Dana Walden General Entertainment Content Chair, Replacing Peter Rice
01:42pWALT DISNEY : Names Dana Walden as Chairman of Disney General E…
01:17pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Higher Thursday Afternoon
01:02pThe Biggest Presentations at D23 Expo 2022 Announced
01:01pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Rankings DJ INDUSTRIAL
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 299.86 Delayed Quote.0.78%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 160.98 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 304.22 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
VISA, INC. 206.11 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 103.3 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
THE BOEING COMPANY 133.73 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
Heatmap :