U.S. stock market has not priced in economic slowdown yet - Bridgewater co-CIO

"Profits are extremely high and it seems very unlikely they can remain this high at unprecedented levels forever," she told the audience at the Sohn Investment Conference.
Although the S&P 500 is down 14.8% this year, Karniol-Tambour believes investors have only taken into consideration a rise in interest rates, ignoring a very significant economic slowdown and higher volatility brought by persistent inflation.
"The market is not really reflecting a significant economic slowdown," she said.
Bridgewater, founded by Ray Dalio, manages $150 billion in assets.
