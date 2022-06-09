U.S. stock market has not priced in economic slowdown yet - Bridgewater co-CIO

"Profits are extremely high and it seems very unlikely they can remain this high at unprecedented levels forever," she told the audience at the Sohn Investment Conference.

Although the S&P 500 is down 14.8% this year, Karniol-Tambour believes investors have only taken into consideration a rise in interest rates, ignoring a very significant economic slowdown and higher volatility brought by persistent inflation.

"The market is not really reflecting a significant economic slowdown," she said.

Bridgewater, founded by Ray Dalio, manages $150 billion in assets.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Carolina Mandl