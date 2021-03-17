Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/17 03:58:59 pm
33016.06 PTS   +0.58%
After hours
0.03%
33026.44 PTS
04:06pUS Stocks Close Higher, Recovering From Early Losses, Amid Fed Chair's Statement
MT
04:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Holds Steady
DJ
04:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects stronger economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects stronger economy

03/17/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after the Fed predicted a fast economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and said it would maintain its interest rate at close to zero.

In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

Wall Street extended gains after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a news conference that it is too early to discuss tapering-off measures to support the struggling economy.

"The Fed statement today was more optimistic than some expected, they raised their outlook for both economic growth and the labor market. The market's view of the statement is that it was fairly optimistic," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York.

A $1.9 trillion spending stimulus and the rollout of vaccines have fueled a rotation into so-called value stocks that are viewed as likely to outperform as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, worries that the stimulus could overheat the economy and lead to higher inflation rates have triggered a strong rise in long-duration Treasury yields and made technology and other growth stocks less attractive.

Following the Fed's statement, the yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked lower to 1.6374%.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 193.24 points, or 0.59%, to 33,019.19, the S&P 500 gained 11.58 points, or 0.29%, to 3,974.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.64 points, or 0.4%, to 13,525.20.

Amazon.com Inc rose, giving the greatest lift to the S&P 500.

Most of the S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with industrials and consumer discretionary among the strongest performers.

Fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp gained after Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock and also upgraded its recommendation to "buy" from "hold."

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Additional reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.56% 33016.06 Delayed Quote.7.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 13192.961295 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 13515.458871 Delayed Quote.4.53%
S&P 500 0.23% 3973 Delayed Quote.5.67%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:06pUS Stocks Close Higher, Recovering From Early Losses, Amid Fed Chair's Statem..
MT
04:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Holds Steady
DJ
04:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects strong..
RE
04:00pDow industrials, s&p 500 close at record highs
RE
03:55pFOMC : Accelerated growth seen, only slight change in tightening outlook
RE
03:39pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Jumps Almost 13%, Led Higher by Coal
MT
03:33pUS ECONOMICS : Fed Chairman Powell Repeats Accommodative Message, Still 'Long Wa..
MT
03:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock bui..
RE
03:13pBank stocks erase earlier gains; financial select sector spdr etf last up 0.0..
RE
03:02pFED CHAIRMAN POWELL : Recovery Has Been 'Faster Than Expected,' Fiscal Policy He..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:39pWALMART  : to Make Vaccination Records Available Digitally
DJ
02:28pMICROSOFT  : Our commitment to expand Azure Availability Zones to more regions
PU
02:17pWALT DISNEY  : Disney to Reopen Parks in California on April 30 -- Update
DJ
02:02pMICROSOFT  : Collaborating and creating today using Microsoft Teams with Office ..
PU
02:01pWALMART  : Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partn..
BU
01:48pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Catalent to Ramp Up Production of Johnson & Johnson's COVID..
MT
01:38pMICROSOFT  : PowerPoint Presenter Coach now available on all platforms, plus new..
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
DOW INC. 66.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.99%
CATERPILLAR INC. 233.94 Delayed Quote.3.30%
INTEL CORPORATION 66.455 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.59%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 110.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.37%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 223.97 Delayed Quote.1.87%
VISA 223.095 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 212.61 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 279.345 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 54.135 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 48.75 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.85%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ