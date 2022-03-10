Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Cours en différé.  Delayed USA  -  03/22 04:56:49 pm
33174.07 PTS   -0.34%
After hours
 0.00%
33174.07 PTS
05:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall as inflation jitters rise
RE
04:49pUS Stocks Drop as Inflation Hits 40-Year High, Ukraine-Russia Talks End Without Deal
MT
04:41pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Rose Slightly as of March 9 Compared with Previous Week
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. stocks fall as inflation jitters rise

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Wall Street resumed its decline on Thursday, a day after its best session in months, closing lower following new data that showed U.S. consumer inflation had hit a four-decade high, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise key interest rates at its meeting next week to prevent the economy from overheating.

Kevin Nicholson is chief investment officer for RiverFront Investment Group Global Fixed Income.

"The market is being really moved on the CPI number. Up until this point, the equity markets have been focused on what is going on with the Ukraine-Russian war. However, now that we're getting closer to Fed's meeting coming up on March 16th, the market is more focused on what inflation impact is going to occur in the coming months."

All three major indexes ended in the red, but bounced off session lows.

The Dow finished -0.34% and the S&P 500 closed -0.43%, while the Nasdaq ended -0.95%.

Tech shares suffered the biggest percentage drop, while energy stocks were back on top on Thursday, as world oil supply pressures continued to weigh on global markets and peace talks in Ukraine showed little progress.

Goldman Sachs lost ground after announcing it would become the first major U.S. investment bank to close its operations in Russia.

Amazon was the exception amid tech's Thursday rout, with shares finishing up more than 5% after the e-commerce giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion share buyback.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.34% 33174.07 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.21% 110.11 Delayed Quote.65.95%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 13129.962473 Real-time Quote.-15.27%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P 500 -0.43% 4259.52 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.00% 129.5 Delayed Quote.73.46%
WTI -0.17% 106.95 Delayed Quote.66.39%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall as inflation jitters rise
RE
04:49pUS Stocks Drop as Inflation Hits 40-Year High, Ukraine-Russia Talks End Without Deal
MT
04:41pUS Securities Held Outright by Fed Rose Slightly as of March 9 Compared with Previous W..
MT
04:33pUS Securities Held Outright by Federal Reserve Rise by $4.28 Billion as of March 9 from..
MT
04:33pUS Stocks End Lower as February Inflation Hits 40-Year High, No Ceasefire Deal on Ukrai..
MT
03:58pUS Stocks Lower Ahead of the Close as February Inflation Hits 40-Year High, No Ceasefir..
MT
03:51pUS ECONOMICS : March Consumer Sentiment Likely Dented by Geopolitical Developments, Inflat..
MT
03:45pMany Small Businesses Plan Price Increases Amid Continued Inflation Pressures, PNC Fina..
MT
03:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Analysis-Two weeks into Ukraine war, faint glimmers of compro..
RE
03:36pTop Cryptocurrencies Slump; Bitcoin Slides to $39,000 Level
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:56pCISCO : Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
PU
05:05pWALT DISNEY CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:50pTRANSCRIPT : Cisco Systems, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom ..
CI
04:18pCISCO : CCIE Lab Rentals for Practical Exam Preparation
PU
04:01pAmgen To Present At The 32nd annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
PR
03:39pDisney to Extend Suspension to All Businesses in Russia
MT
03:36pJPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Unwind Businesses in Russia
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 170.82 Delayed Quote.2.74%
WALMART INC. 142.63 Delayed Quote.2.27%
DOW INC. 60.63 Delayed Quote.1.39%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 491.44 Delayed Quote.1.21%
CATERPILLAR INC. 211.79 Delayed Quote.0.96%
AMGEN INC. 226.95 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
INTEL CORPORATION 46.66 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 54.71 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 144.94 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
APPLE INC. 158.52 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
Heatmap :