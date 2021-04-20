Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. stocks fall for second day

04/20/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stocks on Wall Street retreated for a second straight session Tuesday. The worldwide spike in coronavirus cases slammed travel sectors like airlines and cruise liners. Investors instead sought safety in defensive stocks like real estate and utilities.

Vespula Capital CEO Jeff Tomasulo says the corporate earnings such as those put out so far by the banks are not justifying the high stock valuations. "

They had blowout earnings. But is it enough to really kind of drive the stock higher at these levels? In my eyes, no. And this is why we're having a risk off kind of day that we're seeing in the market now."

The Dow shed three-quarter percent, The S&P 500 fell seven-tenth percent, and The Nasdaq dropped nine-tenth percent.

United Airlines was the biggest decliner on the S&P, falling nearly 9%. The carrier reported a larger-than-expected quarterly adjusted net loss.

Possible train war ahead: Kansas City Southern shares surged 15% after Canadian National offered about $30 billion for the U.S. railroad, some $5 billion more than an earlier bid from Canadian Pacific.

After the markets closed, shares of Netflix dropped sharply. The video streaming company added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the latest quarter as it faced competition from streaming rivals like Disney+ and HBO Max and theaters that reopened.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.75% 33821.3 Delayed Quote.11.74%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 13809.304128 Delayed Quote.7.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.92% 13786.268055 Delayed Quote.7.96%
S&P 500 -0.68% 4134.94 Delayed Quote.11.43%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:39pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall for second day
RE
05:35pSTREET COLOR : Ex-Police Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty on All Three Counts in Geo..
MT
05:16pUS Stocks Drop Amid Global Surge in COVID-19 Cases
MT
04:41pCLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks End Lower as Fear Index Jumps to Month High on Global S..
MT
04:27pWall Street closes lower as virus spike hits travel stocks
RE
04:08pNetflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%
RE
04:06pSTREET COLOR : US Treasury and Equity Closing Levels for Tuesday
MT
03:57pTREASURIES OUTLOOK-Traders send down yields on lower stocks, global virus con..
RE
03:56p5G spending in spotlight for AT&T, Verizon quarterly results
RE
03:56pUS Stocks Set to Close Lower as Fear Index Jumps to Month High on Global Surg..
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:57pApple's new AirTags could factor into U.S. Senate antitrust hearing
RE
05:44pMICROSOFT  : Bill Gates, dozens of world leaders to attend Biden climate summit ..
RE
05:14pAPPLE  : AliveCor Files ITC Complaint Against Apple Alleging Patent Infringment ..
MT
05:08pAMGEN  : Improving Global Access to Medicine for Pediatric Cancer Patients
PU
04:58pBOEING CO  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles o..
AQ
04:50pBoeing CFO Guided Aircraft Maker Through 737 MAX Crisis
DJ
04:48pAPPLE  : event debuts purple iPhone 12, AirTag trackers, redesigned iPad Pro, iM..
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 138.16 Delayed Quote.3.79%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 166.48 Delayed Quote.2.33%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 396.53 Delayed Quote.1.72%
AMGEN INC. 259.14 Delayed Quote.1.24%
MERCK & CO., INC. 78.57 Delayed Quote.1.17%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 182.79 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
DOW INC. 62.48 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 331.88 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
NIKE, INC. 127.11 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
THE BOEING COMPANY 234.06 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ