    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Wall St near even, dragged by Nike 6% drop after warning

09/24/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 were little changed in Friday afternoon trading following a two-day rally, with a downbeat sales forecast from Nike offsetting gains in financial and energy shares.

The sportswear maker's shares dropped 6.2% and were the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500 after it also warned of delays during the holiday shopping season, blaming a supply chain crunch.

Shares of footwear retailer Foot Locker shed 7.2%.

However, gains in economically sensitive energy, financials and industrials shares limited losses.

The S&P 500 was on track to post a slight gain for the week.

"The last few days have shown a pronounced trend toward recovery in the market and back toward the highs," said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"There's plenty of things to worry about, but bottom line, short-term rates make putting your money in cash unattractive, and bonds seem riskier at these levels than stocks do to many investors."

Stocks fell sharply at the start of the week due to concerns over a default by China's Evergrande and its potential risk to global financial markets and also ahead of the Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.96 points, or 0.01%, to 34,762.86, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points, or 0.01%, to 4,449.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.69 points, or 0.22%, to 15,019.56.

Investors are also looking for signs of progress on President Joe Biden's spending and budget bills.

Also, shares of cryptocurrency-related firms Coinbase Global, MicroStrategy Inc, Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group fell after China's central bank put a ban on crypto trading and mining.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 63 new lows.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.25% 3408.57 Delayed Quote.3.78%
AMGEN INC. -0.52% 214 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
APPLE INC. 0.11% 146.9363 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -11.61% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-84.16%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. -2.00% 232.7801 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.13% 34793.49 Delayed Quote.11.93%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. -5.15% 35.7142 Delayed Quote.261.11%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.26% 298.66 Delayed Quote.34.68%
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED -4.17% 590.77 Delayed Quote.54.32%
MODERNA, INC. -4.55% 434.175 Delayed Quote.335.15%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.87% 220.455 Delayed Quote.72.21%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. -5.17% 27.855 Delayed Quote.72.98%
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 284.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.31%
VISA 230.825 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.10%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 162.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 175.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.95%
MERCK & CO., INC. 73.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 298.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.36%
3M COMPANY 180.835 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.38%
AMGEN INC. 213.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.61%
DOW INC. 56.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.76%
NIKE, INC. 149.88 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.08%
Heatmap :