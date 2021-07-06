Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street declines; investors take profits on financials

07/06/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A security camera is seen next to signage outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, led by declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors took profits in some of the groups tied most closely to economic growth.

Bank stocks fell as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest level since Feb. 24. [US/]

Along with financials, energy and materials led declines.

At the same time, a regulatory crackdown by Beijing drove a selloff in shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms, including Didi Global Inc.

Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio, said investors may be taking profits after a strong end of the quarter.

"It was such a good quarter end," he said. Now, "cyclicals are really getting hit."

With Treasury yields down, "investors may be worried the economy might not be a good as the stock market was showing," he said.

The S&P 500 growth index also hit a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 value index was down more than 1%.

The Dow fell 277.1 points, or 0.8%, to 34,509.25, the S&P 500 lost 18.84 points, or 0.43%, to 4,333.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.12 points, or 0.1%, to 14,625.20.

Data showed U.S. services industry activity grew at a moderate pace in June, likely restrained by labor and raw material shortages.

The CBOE Volatility index rose to its highest in two weeks.

Didi Global shares fell 21.1% after Chinese regulators ordered over the weekend the company's app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Other U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce firms, including Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com, fell between 2.8% and 4.9% with the Chinese crackdown also weighing on global markets.

(Graphic: Nasdaq record vs yields, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/rlgvdrajovo/MicrosoftTeams-image%20(12).png)

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 73 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.56% 2518.38 Delayed Quote.42.94%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 4.76% 3678.59 Delayed Quote.7.80%
APA CORPORATION -3.94% 20.62 Delayed Quote.51.30%
APPLE INC. 1.49% 142.005 Delayed Quote.5.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.65% 34557.26 Delayed Quote.13.66%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.30% 276.73 Delayed Quote.24.83%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.90% 559 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:28pUS ECONOMICS : JOLTS, FOMC Meeting Minutes Headline Wednesday's Light Calendar
MT
03:26pMARKET CHATTER : Nickel Study Finds Four in 10 Institutional Crypto Investors Pl..
MT
03:26pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : US Dollar Recovers Tuesday on Safety Bets After Softer US Servi..
MT
03:16pDigital Lending Platform Blend Labs Launches IPO at $4.5-Billion Valuation
MT
03:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street declines; investors take profits on fin..
RE
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 3.41% to Settle at $74.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pCorn Drops on Wet Weather Predictions
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.11% to Settle at $2.2282 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.41% to Settle at $2.1049 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.38% to Settle at $73.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:56pGOLDMAN SACHS  : Seaport Global Adjusts Price Target for Goldman Sachs to $430 F..
MT
02:52pSALESFORCE COM  : Data Drives Digital-First Customer Experiences at Success Anyw..
PU
02:41pMICROSOFT  : Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
AQ
02:33pMICROSOFT  : Pentagon Scraps $10 Billion Jedi Cloud Deal With Microsoft, Seeks B..
MT
01:24pINSIDER TRENDS : Insider at 3M Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Security Sel..
MT
01:10pOVERCOMING THE NEXT HURDLE TO GET TO : Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 7 notes
PU
12:56pMICROSOFT  : Pentagon Said to Cancel Disputed Cloud-Computing Contract With Micr..
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC. 142.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.54%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 250.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.81%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 169.385 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.53%
NIKE, INC. 160.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.27%
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 136.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.22%
AMGEN INC. 244.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.75%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 104.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.91%
CATERPILLAR INC. 213.43 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.99%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 173.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.06%
DOW INC. 61.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.59%
Heatmap :