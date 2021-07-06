Wall Street declines; investors take profits on financials

Bank stocks fell as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest level since Feb. 24. [US/]

Along with financials, energy and materials led declines.

At the same time, a regulatory crackdown by Beijing drove a selloff in shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms, including Didi Global Inc.

Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio, said investors may be taking profits after a strong end of the quarter.

"It was such a good quarter end," he said. Now, "cyclicals are really getting hit."

With Treasury yields down, "investors may be worried the economy might not be a good as the stock market was showing," he said.

The S&P 500 growth index also hit a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 value index was down more than 1%.

The Dow fell 277.1 points, or 0.8%, to 34,509.25, the S&P 500 lost 18.84 points, or 0.43%, to 4,333.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.12 points, or 0.1%, to 14,625.20.

Data showed U.S. services industry activity grew at a moderate pace in June, likely restrained by labor and raw material shortages.

The CBOE Volatility index rose to its highest in two weeks.

Didi Global shares fell 21.1% after Chinese regulators ordered over the weekend the company's app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Other U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce firms, including Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com, fell between 2.8% and 4.9% with the Chinese crackdown also weighing on global markets.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.31-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.57-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 73 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

By Caroline Valetkevitch