    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Wall Street drops on 'hawkish' Fed minutes

01/05/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The Dow shed its earlier gains Wednesday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 extended their declines after investors digested the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes signaled the central bank may need to hike interest rates sooner than expected and quickly shrink its asset holdings. They were more hawkish than investors had feared.

WealthWise Financial Services CEO Loreen Gilbert:

"They are going to taper by the end of March and that will complete their tapering. And we think that that means they're also going to simultaneously start interest rate increases in March so that news, well, it really speeds up the timeline about by about six months and so the market will react to that."

The minutes sent Treasury yields higher, and that drove down rate-sensitive tech stocks like Microsoft and Apple even further.

The Dow fell more than 70 points from its record closing high. The S&P 500 retreated eight-tenth percent, and the Nasdaq pulled back nearly 2%.

Helping stem the Dow's losses: Intel. Northland Capital Markets upgraded the chip maker's stock to "outperform" from "market perform."

Shares of Beyond Meat couldn't hold onto their earlier gains, losing 5%. Yum Brands' KFC said it'll start selling the vegan meat maker's plant-based fried "chicken" in the U.S. for a limited time.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.66% 174.92 Delayed Quote.1.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.7218 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BEYOND MEAT, INC. -5.08% 58.49 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.35496 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.78345 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.07% 36407.11 Delayed Quote.1.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.1312 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 162 End-of-day quote.-0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.35% 0.013464 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.37% 53.87 Delayed Quote.3.18%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 137.25 End-of-day quote.-0.55%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.84% 316.38 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.34% 15100.174159 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.6793 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
S&P 500 -1.94% 4700.58 Delayed Quote.0.57%
STEM, INC. -10.71% 16.76 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
