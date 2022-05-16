Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  USA
  DJ Industrial
  News
  Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  05/16 05:14:07 pm EDT
32223.42 PTS   +0.08%
After hours
 0.00%
32223.42 PTS
04:20pS&P 500 ends lower as Tesla falls, while energy rallies
RE
09:22aWall Street Wavers Pre-Bell as Weak China Data Dent Sentiment
MT
08:43aMay Empire State Manufacturing Index Falls Below Breakeven Point
MT
Wall Street ends lower as Tesla shares fall

05/16/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
STORY: U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, with the Dow eking out a fractional gain, as growth stocks dragged down the other two major indexes after downbeat Chinese economic data renewed fears of a global slowdown.

The Dow finished up slightly. The S&P 500 ended down 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%

Matt Stucky is a senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

"What we're seeing is just a continued volatile backdrop for how markets have been behaving so far this month. Last Friday was a big rally in the market but, in the days prior to that, you had severe selloffs. And, so, volatility remains elevated. [FLASH] We started this year off with three or four interest rates hikes by the Fed Reserve priced into the markets and now it's over ten. So, that repricing effect is contributing to a lot of volatility."

Wall Street's megacap growth stocks ended mostly lower, with Tesla dropping nearly 6% and Amazon, Alphabet and Apple all losing a percent or more.

Shares of Eli Lilly rose after the drugmaker won U.S. approval for a treatment to help adults with type 2 diabetes.

And Spirit Airlines took off Monday, soaring 13.62% after JetBlue Airways launched a hostile takeover bid for the discount carrier. JetBlue shares slipped 6%, while shares of Frontier Group, which has also offered to buy Spirit, gained almost 6%.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.07% 145.54 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.12% 0.6984 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.23358 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.77918 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 32223.42 Real-time Quote.-11.40%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.04495 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 5.85% 9.23 Delayed Quote.-31.98%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.46% 0.012852 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -6.06% 9.45 Delayed Quote.-33.64%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.88% 11662.79 Real-time Quote.-24.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.63155 Delayed Quote.-8.10%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION 1.84% 60.37 Delayed Quote.5.62%
S&P 500 -0.29% 4008.01 Real-time Quote.-15.57%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 13.49% 19.27 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
TESLA, INC. -5.88% 724.37 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Rankings DJ INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 173.01 Delayed Quote.3.06%
MERCK & CO., INC. 92.32 Delayed Quote.2.11%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 49.04 Delayed Quote.1.78%
CATERPILLAR INC. 207.19 Delayed Quote.1.40%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 44.15 Delayed Quote.1.38%
INTEL CORPORATION 43.08 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 156.43 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 164.12 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 105.18 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
THE BOEING COMPANY 124.05 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
Heatmap :