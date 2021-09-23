Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. DJ Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street jumps as investors assess Fed news

09/23/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Dow rose over 500 points Thursday as it and the S&P 500 powered higher for a second straight day. Stocks rallied nearly across the board as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering its bond purchases and raising interest rates.

The Fed said on Wednesday it could begin reducing its monthly asset purchases by as soon as November, which the markets had largely expected.

Also lifting sentiment: concerns eased about a potential default by property developer China Evergrande, even though it has a key interest payment due Thursday.

Fiduciary Trust Chief Investment Officer Hans Olsen doesn't see Evergrande as a systemic problem for the global markets.

"The reality is that the Chinese financial system is not as integrated with the rest of the world as the rest of the world is integrated with China."

Investors also shrugged off negative data showing sluggish growth in business activity and a rise in jobless claims.

The Dow finished one-and-a-half percent higher. The S&P added 1.2% as it broke back above a key technical level. And the Nasdaq gained 1%.

Helping drive the Dow and S&P higher: Salesforce.com, rising over 7%. With the shift to hybrid work fueling demand for its cloud-based software, the IT services provider raised its revenue forecast for the full year.

Shares of Carnival rose nearly 5%. The world's largest cruise operator said it expects to return over half of its total fleet capacity to operations by the end of October.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.93% 0.7298 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.79% 1.3723 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.99% 0.79018 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 17.62% 2.67 End-of-day quote.-82.08%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.48% 34764.82 Delayed Quote.10.83%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.1743 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.01355 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.04% 15052.243848 Real-time Quote.14.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.21% 0.70712 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:47pDogecoin Lost 2.17% to $0.222 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEthereum Gained 3.84% to $3142.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pBitcoin Gained 2.84% to $44678.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.31% to 87.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.43% to $1.1739 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.74% to $1.3719 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.47% to 110.33 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUtilities Shares Fall Amid Shift Out of Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street jumps as investors assess Fed news
RE
05:29pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:52pFROM BREAKDOWN TO BREAKTHROUGH : 5 Tips for a Crisis Response Plan for Brands
PU
04:31pNIKE : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Rise Above Estimates as Sales Gain Trails Street; Shares Drop 2%..
MT
04:28pNIKE : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pNIKE : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:22pNIKE : Q122 Financial Schedules & Key Financial Metrics
PU
04:20pNIKE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:20pNIKE : Earnings Flash (NKE) NIKE Posts Q1 EPS $1.16
MT
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 277.86 Delayed Quote.7.21%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 173.36 Delayed Quote.3.50%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 161.18 Delayed Quote.3.38%
CATERPILLAR INC. 196.62 Delayed Quote.2.75%
VISA 228.31 Delayed Quote.2.50%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. 335.91 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 408.03 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 54.04 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
Heatmap :