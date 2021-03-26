Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 03/26 08:30:41 pm
32848.68 PTS   +0.70%
03:29pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Six This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:28pEquities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
RE
03:22pEquities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street mostly rallies on strong recovery hopes

03/26/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based advance on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were poised to end a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the end of the quarter continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy while they added some beaten-down technology shares.

The Nasdaq fell, set for its second weekly decline in a row.

The Russell 1000 value index, which includes energy, banks and industrial stocks, has gained more than 10% this year, easily outperforming its counterpart the Russell 1000 growth index, which is slightly down for the year.

While tech stocks slid, such as Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc which all led the rally from last year's lows, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc bucked the trend, lifting the S&P 500 higher.

"It is less a move out of technology than a move that evidences a broader appetite for equities to include both growth and value," said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management in New York.

By 2:33 p.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.03 points, or 0.51%, to 32,785.51. The S&P 500 gained 21.12 points, or 0.54%, to 3,930.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.01 points, or 0.42%, to 12,922.67.

L Brands jumped about 2.2% after the Victoria's Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Federal Reserve last week raised its GDP estimate for 2021 to 6.5% from 4.2% and many economists expect still faster growth, which has spurred fears the economy could run too hot and force the Fed to raise interest rates.

"It has been hard to restrain our U.S. growth forecast in recent months. We've been upgrading our estimates almost as fast as we lowered them a year ago," Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Bank stocks added 0.8% as the Fed said it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for "most firms" in June after its next round of stress tests.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 1.66%, lower than a spike last week to 1.75% that sparked a selloff on inflation fears and a potential Fed rate hike - something the Fed has pledged not to do.

The market is concerned that all of a sudden the Fed is forced to tighten against its repeated mantra that it will not, said Marvin Loh, a senior global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets.

"The real concern is that things overheat and the Fed might be forced to change its mind," he said.

Energy stocks jumped 1.7%, tracking a boost in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal spurred fears of a supply squeeze. [O/R]

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose with only communication services and consumer discretionary indexes in the red.

Nio Inc slumped 9.9% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Latest data showed U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks faded, though the decline is likely temporary.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 53 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 69 new highs and 49 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 32822.57 Delayed Quote.5.93%
NASDAQ 100 0.30% 12823.882382 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 12977.910515 Delayed Quote.0.69%
S&P 500 0.70% 3938.86 Delayed Quote.3.54%
All news about DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:29pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Six This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:28pEquities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
RE
03:22pEquities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
RE
03:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street mostly rallies on strong recovery hopes
RE
03:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street mostly rallies on strong recovery hopes
RE
03:02pWall Street mostly rallies on strong recovery hopes
RE
01:59pUS ECONOMICS : Daily Roundup of Key Economic Data for March 26
MT
01:37pRBC Capital Previews Blackberry's Q4 Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
01:14pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's ru..
RE
12:51pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Rises Midday as Data Cool Inflation Worries
MT
More news
News of the index components DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:25pMARKET CHATTER : Caterpillar Reportedly Reviewing Airlifting Material Due to Sue..
MT
03:22pSALESFORCE COM  : Habitat for Humanity International Names Salesforce CFO to Boa..
PU
03:04pWHITE HOUSE : Johnson & Johnson to deliver another 11M vaccines next week
AQ
03:02pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : to Deliver 11 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to US Next Week
MT
02:54pCISCO  : Industrial Sessions at CISCO Live 2021
PU
02:39pHOME DEPOT  : Latest deadly shooting adds to spate of Chicago homicides
AQ
02:17pMICROSOFT  : Meet the top 12 teams in this year's Microsoft Imagine Cup
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
INTEL CORPORATION 64.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.59%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 52.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.14%
NIKE, INC. 132.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.68%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 135.815 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.06%
VISA 212.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.05%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 152.22 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.37%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 223.19 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 184.935 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.06%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 325.205 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.62%
THE BOEING COMPANY 242.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.73%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ